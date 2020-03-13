As far as they knew, the game was still on.
Thursday afternoon, Casey McLaren and his teammates on the Tufts men’s basketball team boarded the bus and began the drive out to upstate New York. While the Tufts University campus was effectively shutting down due to the coronavirus threat, and the New England Small College Athletic Conference had already announced that all spring sports would be canceled, the Jumbos were still set to face SUNY Brockport in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament’s Sweet 16 on Saturday.
Then, shortly into the drive, the news came down. The NCAA was canceling all remaining men’s and women’s tournaments. The Jumbos’ season was over.
With nothing left to do, the team turned the bus around and headed home.
“We were supposed to leave at 1:30, and we ended up pushing our ride back to 4 just in case,” said McLaren, the former Newburyport High basketball star and a freshman for Tufts. “Luckily we did, we were only 10 minutes away ... but it [stinks] to end the season like that.”
This outcome, the near complete cancelation of college and professional sports nationwide, would have seemed inconceivable less than 48 hours ago.
On Tuesday, when the Ivy League announced its decision to cancel its conference basketball tournaments, the reaction was largely one of shock. At the time, other leagues were only weighing whether or not to continue playing without fans. To cancel outright still seemed extreme.
But on Wednesday night the floodgates opened, with the NBA announcing that it was suspending its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. By Thursday, nearly all of the major professional and college sports organizations followed suit, with the NHL, MLB, MLS and others announcing the suspension of their seasons. All of the major college tournaments were canceled — including March Madness — and dozens of conferences have suspended their spring seasons, among them the Northeast-10, Northeast Conference, Patriot League and MASCAC.
At this rate, it would be a surprise if any college programs continue with their seasons.
McLaren said that nobody on the team had an inkling this might happen until right before. When they beat Rensselaer 75-66 in the second round last Saturday, the Jumbos fully expected to suit up, take on Brockport and hopefully earn a trip to the Elite Eight.
“I never could have imagined,” McLaren said. “Not until [Wednesday] night when a few guys on the Jazz tested positive and we realized that our season could be taken away at any moment.”
Yet even before the NBA bombshell, word was still getting around that a big disruption might be looming, particularly for the spring athletes whose seasons were just beginning.
“Even as a rumor nobody really considered the possibility there would be any type of trouble, we’d seen other schools do remote learning and students still got to compete,” said Jack Clohisy, a former Pentucket track champion who is now a freshman on the Tufts men’s track and field team. “So we were shocked. It made it real because I don’t think we expected it to happen so quickly.”
Though not as devastating as the news was for the seniors — whose college careers were snuffed out in the blink of an eye — Clohisy was still crushed when he heard that spring sports were being suspended. Having only recently returned to full health after a broken thumb cost him half of his indoor season, Clohisy was looking forward to getting to show what he was capable of during the spring.
“I felt like I missed so much so I was looking forward to the outdoor season to get back into it completely,” Clohisy said.
The story was the same coast to coast, even as far as southern California, where Boston University softball coach Ashley Waters of Amesbury and her Terriers learned their season would be cut short just before starting a double-header against Long Beach State and CAL State Fullerton. The Patriot League’s decision was effective Monday, so the Terriers went ahead with their first game, but when the Big West Conference made their own announcement mid-game, all parties opted to call it a season after the final pitch.
Wrapping up shortly after the Big East called its St. John’s vs. Creighton tournament game, it may well have been the last college game played anywhere in the nation this season.
While everything seems to be shutting down for now, not every school or conference has ruled out resuming play if the coronavirus threat subsides. The Northeast-10, for instance, said it is suspending play through at least April 13.
Devastated as they were by the news, ex-Newburyport lacrosse stars Katie Hadden and Kit Geary, now playing for NE-10 schools Franklin Pierce and Saint Michael’s respectively, are holding out hope they may get to take the field again before the spring is out.
“Fingers crossed,” Hadden said.
***
MIAA delays start of spring season
The MIAA has informed member schools that it is delaying the start of the spring season by two weeks due to the coronavirus threat, and that tryouts will now begin on March 30, according to an email to schools provided to The Daily News.
The season was previously scheduled to begin this coming Monday, March 16.
“After much discussion, the [MIAA Board of Directors’] decision is to delay the start of the 2020 spring season to March 30, 2020,” the email says. “Respecting the fluidity of this situation, this decision will be revisited prior to March 30.”
The email states that out of season coaching will not be allowed during this period, and that the start date for the first games of the season will be pushed back consistent with MIAA rules regarding the length of the preseason.
The move was one of several big decisions announced by the MIAA in response to the coronavirus. In addition, the organization announced that this week’s state basketball and hockey championships have been canceled, and that all state finalists will be declared co-state champions.
