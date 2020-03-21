Now this was bad timing.
Nearly 18 months after being hired, following a year without a full team, Northern Essex softball coach Haeli Campbell was finally looking forward to some live game action, Saturday in a doubleheader against Southern Maine and Central Maine.
And then along came the coronavirus, halting the season before it even started.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen but I hope we can play soon,” said Campbell last week. “We’ll be ready to play.”
But they won’t be playing at all because this week came the news that the season, and all junior college spring sports, have been canceled.
“We were really upset — a lot of the girls were devastated,” said Campbell, 24, a former New Hampshire all-state pitcher at Goffstown High who played at Eastern Connecticut then Southern Maine.
“They had been working so hard preparing. It’s definitely heartbreaking for me. I was really looking forward to the season.”
What really hurts is that Campbell felt that the Knights, after years of battling numbers problems, were ready to have a good season. She was surprisingly optimistic for a young coach who didn’t know the competition.
“We would have been very, very competitive,” said Campbell. “We had a lot of girls who could be playing Division 3 and maybe Division 2 (college) softball.”
When asked how she could be so upbeat, Campbell said: “I also coach the (AAU) Fusion and I think I have a good eye for talent and we had a lot of good athletes.”
One good sign was that, when the Knights last played softball, they had no experienced pitcher, which was obviously a huge problem.
This year, there were three pitchers.
Headlining the group was sophomore Makayla Bare, a former Pinkerton reserve (PA ‘17) who has good velocity. She’s joined by Lawrence’s Cat Madden and sophomore Kaleigh Donegan from Sanborn Regional.
There was also depth at catcher. Brooke Naatz, a sophomore who started several years at North Andover High, was the likely starter while Jessica Finch and Andover’s Leah Dennett added support.
Heading around the infield, Donegan or Caity Baker was at first. Baker was a standout catcher for three years at Amesbury High who switched to track as a senior in 2018. She was a standout thrower (108-10 javelin, 105-9 discus).
Greater Lawrence grad Crissy Cruz would start at second base. Defensive whiz Lidya Gonzalez, a Central Catholic tri-captain in 2018, was the shortstop with Donegan or Nicole Castellano at third. Castellano hit .428 as a junior at Sanborn.
Playing in the outfield was Amanda Forgetta, who was a standout on the NECC volleyball team, Madden, PMA grad Marissa Reardon and Kaileigh DeCosta, who ran track at Amesbury.
“I think our defense was fine and we had quite a few good hitters — Lidya, Nicole and Caity have power,” said Campbell. “My only concern is making sure our pitching is accurate. The speed is there.”
Hopefully, next year Campbell and the Knights will get the opportunity to find out if the accuracy is there and the encouraging optimism is warranted.
“Some players will move on but I think a lot will be back,” said Campbell. “We’ll just have to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.