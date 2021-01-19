NEWBURYPORT — In the grand scheme of things, Monday's showdown between Newburyport and Triton boys hockey was never going to decide anything. The first of three scheduled meetings between the two rivals, Monday's matchup was officially a non-league game, giving both teams an opportunity to see how they measure up before potentially putting the Cape Ann League title on the line.
But if Round 1 was any indication, the next two meetings could potentially be epic.
Newburyport and Triton battled to a 4-4 draw, with both teams coming from behind and dominating stretches of the game before ultimately finishing regulation and the four-on-four overtime period all knotted up.
Triton initially looked as if it could run away with the game early, scoring two goals in the first five minutes to seize control right away. James Tatro got things started by finishing a well-executed offensive zone play started by Cael Kohan and Trevor Quigley, and barely a minute later Kohan found the back of the net himself off assists from Tatro and Jack Forrest.
"They jumped on us 2-0 and they dominated the first period without question," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "I kind of expected to come out a little slow because we haven't really been on the ice much, but I thought we carried the second and third so I'm happy with the effort."
Newburyport did indeed respond after the first intermission, though Triton still kept the Clippers at arm's length for a time. The Clippers first cut the deficit to one after Jon Groth snapped a wrister into the top right corner, but after Triton's Ryan Lindholm answered to put the Vikings back up two less than a minute later, Newburyport responded again with a goal by Tony Lucci to make it 3-2 with 11:35 to play in the second.
From there Newburyport dominated the possession and consistently got pressure in Triton's defensive zone. The Vikings kept the Clippers from getting too many juicy looks, but with 22.2 seconds left in the period Newburyport finally converted again, with Zach Wilson getting a clean breakaway after a steal near the blue line to score and tie the game up at 3-3.
Newburyport kept up its push through the third period, and with 6:36 to play the Clippers finally broke through and got their first lead of the game on an Owen Spence snipe from the blue line. Moments later Newburyport went on the power play, giving the Clippers an opportunity to put the game away.
But Triton had one last trick up its sleeve.
Despite being down a man, Triton managed to gain possession and set up a play in the offensive zone. Finding a hole in the defense, Forrest found Ryan Lindholm, who finished the play for the shorthanded goal to tie things up at 4-4.
"That was a great response," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. "Newburyport definitely tilted the ice a little bit midway through the second and into the third, and they had that power play and we did a good job forechecking and essentially tied it up shorthanded. It definitely gave our bench some momentum."
From that point on both defenses clamped down, and neither side got a really dangerous scoring chance again. Newburyport goalie Jackson Marshall (19 saves) and Triton goalie Wes Rollins (25 saves) both had some great stops to keep their teams in the game, and afterwards both coaches said there was plenty of good and bad to take away going forward.
"I can't fault their effort, you miss some time and they're teenage boys, it's tough to stay focused when you have nine or 10 days off the ice, so I'm very happy with their effort and how they come to practice for work every day," said Yameen, referring to the team's recent COVID-19 pause. "I think we'll get better and better as we go."
Newburyport (1-0-1) will next host Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Triton (3-0-1) is off until Saturday when it hosts Rockport at 2 p.m.
