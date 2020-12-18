The winter season is finally here, and while things are going to look a lot different this year, we do at least know that the games will go on after a dicey couple of weeks. So now that we know basketball, hockey and swimming are actually going to happen, how might things play out? Obviously there's still a lot we don't know, but here are four storylines to watch as the new season begins.
1. Robertson to lead Clippers
For the past five years the McLaren brothers have ruled the roost in the Greater Newburyport basketball community. Casey and Parker McLaren have combined to win the last four Daily News Boys Basketball MVP awards and the two each led their teams to Cape Ann League championships their respective senior years. But while Casey (Tufts) and Parker (Endicott) are now off playing in college, Newburyport still looms as the heavy favorite to win a third straight league title, and Jacob Robertson is the main reason why.
Coming off an All-CAL junior season that saw him average 17.6 points per game while knocking down 75 3-pointers, Robertson enters the year as the top returning player in the league and the new alpha dog of the Newburyport boys basketball program. After a truly monstrous offseason in which he averaged close to 40 points per game in fall ball, Newburyport boys basketball coach David Clay said he expects big things from Robertson as a senior.
"Oh man, I couldn't be more proud of the player he's turned into," Clay said. "He's consistently been himself through all four years, even when he's gotten a lot of recognition it never changed his demeanor. He's always working hard and looking for ways to improve himself and better help the team."
Long recognized as an outstanding shooter, Robertson has reportedly put on 15-20 pounds of muscle and become a much more physical player. In addition to adding even more range to his 3-point shot, he's now capable of slashing to the basket and finishing with greater effect.
"Now it looks like he has more confidence when he's attacking the rim," Clay said. "People are bouncing off of him."
In a normal year Robertson would be an almost shoo-in to become the fifth player in Newburyport boys basketball history to reach 1,000 points. He enters the year with 690 career points, but with only 10 games to work with — and maybe two or three more if the league is able to host a CAL Tournament — he will need to average close to 30 points per game to reach the milestone. That's probably not going to happen, but it will be fun to see how close he winds up getting.
2. Can Newburyport girls make the leap?
Last year was a banner year for girls basketball in the Cape Ann League, with no fewer than five teams emerging as realistic contenders to capture their respective sectional title. Pentucket, Amesbury and the now-departed Masconomet were all as good as advertised, and so was North Reading, which emerged as the best of the bunch to reach the Division 2 state semifinals.
And then there was Newburyport.
An ultra young squad composed primarily of underclassmen, Newburyport was a team that by all accounts should have been two years away. Instead the Clippers contended from start to finish and then made a run all the way to the Division 2 North semifinals, falling to North Reading in a 53-49 thriller.
With almost everyone back this year, could the Clippers be ready to contend for the league title?
Newburyport has a lot going for it, but there are three areas in particular that set the Clippers apart. One is size, with Newburyport boasting two 6-foot senior co-captains in Abigail Gillingham (10.7 points) and Leah Metsker, as well as 5-foot-11 freshman Lizzie Metsker. Another is depth, with all eight returning players having made meaningful contributions in some area last year, most notably sophomore Makenna Ward, a Daily News All-Star who was the best on-ball defender in the league from the moment she stepped foot on the court.
The last is a singular scoring talent, which is the only thing Newburyport was missing last year. After a freshman year in which she steadily improved before erupting for 24 points on six 3-pointers in the Division 2 North semifinals, sophomore guard Deirdre McElhinney should be ready to step up as Newburyport's top offensive option. A lights-out shooter and playmaker, McElhinney is coming off an All-Star soccer season and should be a breakout player to watch this winter as well.
3. Newburyport, Triton hockey to vie for CAL supremacy
The Masconomet boys hockey team has held down the top spot in the Cape Ann League for the past two seasons, but with the Chieftains now a member of the Northeastern Conference the crown is officially up for grabs.
Newburyport and Triton figure to rank among the top contenders for the league title this year, with Triton probably the preseason favorite after returning most of its lineup from last year's Division 2 North Finalist team.
Triton returns two of its top line forwards in James Tatro (16-17-33) and Cael Kohan (13-16-29) as well as all-star defenseman Brady Lindholm, his brother, standout forward Ryan Lindholm, and many others. Having eliminated Masconomet as part of two straight deep tournament runs, the Vikings have proven capable of competing with the best, but while a state championship won't be on the table, the group can still work towards its first CAL title.
Though Newburyport is coming off a down year at 8-11-1, the Clippers did perform well within the league, finishing third in the conference at 7-4-1. Newburyport also returns its top playmaker in junior Jon Groth (8-17-25) as well as all-star defenseman Owen Spence.
Newburyport and Triton are scheduled to play twice this winter, first on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in an early season showdown, and then again in the regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 6. That game could amount to a de facto regular season title game, so it will be fun to see how things play out and if the two sides do emerge as the contenders they hope to be.
4. Who will succeed Elmore?
The Newburyport girls hockey co-op is holding its inaugural season this winter, but the Clippers are no strangers to each other or the Northeastern Hockey League. Most of this year's team played together as part of the Masconomet co-op last year, so Newburyport will effectively be inheriting a roster that went 10-7-4 last year and reached the Division 1 state tournament.
Unfortunately, the Clippers will not be inheriting the best player on that team, All-Scholastic goalie Molly Elmore.
The Newburyport resident, arguably the best goalie in area girls hockey history, is now playing Division 1 college hockey at Sacred Heart. With her backup and presumed successor Lydia Willette a Masconomet student, the biggest question early for Newburyport is who will emerge as the team's new goalie.
Given that tryouts only just began on Wednesday, we may not know the answer to that question for a little while, but if the Clippers can find a steady replacement then the Clippers should have enough experience and talent to make some noise in their inaugural season.
