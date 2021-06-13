GEORGETOWN – No matter if he’s coaching or watching, Mark Rowe will always have a connection to the annual, four-team Bert Spofford Tournament. Coaching and winning, however, just makes it sweeter.
And you can be sure the tourney’s 2021 edition was satisfyingly glazed as Rowe and his Newburyport Clippers walked off as champions with a 5-0 victory Saturday afternoon over Triton.
“I started the tournament in 2008 when I was coaching at Georgetown,” Rowe said. “Bert meant the world to me. He meant the world to everyone in the Cape Ann League. This tournament when I was at Georgetown was very special to me. When I left and wasn’t coaching, I used to come because it was still very special to me.
”It’s the highlight. I tell the kids at the start of the year that I’m going to be emotional at this tournament at the end of the year no matter what happens in the rest of the year, so just be prepared.”
Looking to rebound from Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Triton, which got to reliever Jack Fehlner for five late-inning runs, Rowe gave the ball back to his junior ace.
“In the top of the seventh they started hitting it everywhere,” Fehlner said of the Vikings, who handed him his only loss of the season.
This time around, Fehlner returned to the form that saw him win each of his first five decisions.
“We just wanted to beat Triton,” Fehlner said of the rubber match. “It’s one of our top goals every year and they put up great fights every game. We love competing against them, but I had some revenge on the back of my mind. I wanted to beat these guys really bad.”
Triton (7-7) managed just four hits – two in each the fifth and sixth – and had one runner reach third. Fehlner needed only 81 pitches, relying on a flawless infield that registered eight ground ball outs and four of the nine fly outs.
“My go-to today was my four-seam fastball,” said Fehlner, who also homered in the sixth and was named tournament MVP. “I usually pitch to contact, so I let my guys do the work and they always do it.”
Fehlner had just two three-ball counts and struck out four, including the final two outs of the game during a nine-pitch seventh.
“Those (final strikeouts) felt so good,” Fehlner said. “My catcher Nick White does a great job. He calls his own pitches.”
Newburyport (11-4) gave Fehlner all the support he needed in a three-run fourth that began with a Lucas Stallard single. After a walk to Jax Budgell, Jake Buontempo delivered an RBI single before Tony Lucci blasted a two-run double to the alley in right.
“I saw an outside pitch, and coach always tells us to drive that to the right field and that’s exactly what I did,” said Lucci, who went 2-3. “We scored two runs on that, and it got the team so energized. We were full of life, and I think it was a big momentum swing for us.”
Jake Buontempo provided a four-run lead with a sixth-inning, lead-off homer over the 342-foot sign in left field. Fehlner wrapped up the scoring with his blast.
“I’m pleased overall the way we hit the ball after a couple games of being on our hells,” said Rowe, whose club had been outscored 21-4 while losing its previous three games. “We had a long talk yesterday. We had a good practice and pregame session today, and the kids really showed up to play.
“I moved some people around in the lineup. We were kind of stagnant. Sometimes you move people around just to get them in a different spot … and it can make a difference.”
Triton had four singles, two in the sixth on back-to-back, one-out hits by Brady Lindholm and Cael Kohan, but were unable to capitalize.
“I thought the Fehlner kid pitched a great game today,” McCarthy said. “But I think we hit the ball hard, but we didn’t get anything to fall. They had that inning where they got those runs, and it’s hard to come back against a good pitcher like (Fehlner).”
Hunt leads Pentucket in consolation
Pentucket baseball didn't get to defend its Spofford Tournament title, but the team did finish the weekend on a high note by beating Georgetown 5-1 in the consolation game. Ethan Hunt threw a complete-game five-hitter to pick up the win, and Silas Bucco hit a home run and Kyle Ventola ripped a pair of doubles to lead the Pentucket offense.
Nate Giguere was Georgetown's top batter, going 2 for 3 while scoring the team's lone run, and Jack Lucido had six strikeouts and three runs allowed over four innings in a losing effort.
Pentucket wraps up the regular season 8-7 and Georgetown is now 5-10. The Royals will conclude their regular season slate with a date against Amesbury on Tuesday, and after that both teams will await their placement in the MIAA Tournament.
***
Community steps up for Burkinshaw
In addition to the traditional Bert Spofford Tournament festivities, the local teams also made an effort to help raise money to support Newburyport firefighter Brett Burkinshaw, a Merrimac resident and Pentucket Regional graduate who is battling brain cancer. Between money raised through concessions, gift baskets and other donations, the tournament raised more than $20,000 in total for the Burkinshaw family, said Georgetown baseball coach Phil Desilets.
---
2021 BERT SPOFFORD TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
Newburyport 5, Triton 0
Newburyport (11-4) 000 301 1 – 5
Triton (7-7) 000 000 0 – 0
N (5): Mike Habib dh 4-0-0, Demetri Connor 3b 0-0-0, Jack Fehlner p 4-1-1, Lucas Stallard 2b 4-1-2, Ryan Archer lf 4-0-1, Jax Budgell cf 2-1-0, Jake Buontempo rf 3-2-2, Tony Lucci ss 3-0-2, Nick White c 1-0-0, Brady Ford 1b 2-0-0. Totals 27-5-8
T (0): Dylan Watson p/rf 3-0-0, Brady Lindhol ss 3-0-1, Cael Kohan cf 3-0-1, Joe Abt 2b 3-0-0, Ryan Lindholm c 3-0-0, Andy Masher 3b 3-0-1, Tim Carter 1b 3-0-0, Griffin Dupuis dh 2-0-1, Noah MacDonald lf 0-0-0, Cole Daniels rf 1-0-0, Marco Carillo p 1-0-0. Totals 25-0-4
RBI: Buontempo 2, Lucci 2, Fehlner
HR: Buontempo (none on in sixth), Fehlner (none on in seventh)
WP: Fehlner (6-1); LP: Watson (1-3)
