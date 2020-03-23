For her last three years of high school, Maggie Summit was all but unbeatable in the pool. The six-time state champion left Triton as one of the most decorated swimmers in Massachusetts high school history and had high hopes for a big debut in her first year at the University of Minnesota women’s swimming and diving program.
It wasn’t a surprise that Summit initially faced adversity in the Big Ten, but instead of the tougher Division 1 college competition, the Rowley resident’s most formidable opponent early on turned out to be mononucleosis.
“The season started off great,” said Summit, who graduated from Triton Regional last spring. “Then, unfortunately, I got sick a lot and I actually had mono. So I ended up missing a decent chunk of the middle of our season. With a lot of help from teammates and coaches, I was able to get back for our last home meet of the season and I got to go to the Big Ten Championships, but which was really motivating for me.”
In one of the first meets of the season, a Nov. 8 meet against Wisconsin, Summit had a standout performance, winning the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.37 while anchoring a first-place 200 medley team, which finished in 1:39.84.
Soon after that was the Minnesota Invitational, which Summit tags as her best outing of the season. Her 49.70 time in the 100 freestyle ended up being the best time in the event posted by any Gopher swimmer this season.
“That meet was really good, because we did a drop taper, so we were a little rested,” said Summit. “I had the best time in all the events I swam. So just off of that, I think that was my best meet. But also it was our first big meet as a team. It was just really fun to see everyone get up and cheer for each other. The team culture really came into play there. There was a lot of good competition.”
Then her season took a difficult turn. Summit was diagnosed with mono and had to miss the team’s training trip to Hawaii and a few winter meets. Her coaches and teammates helped boost her spirits while she was out of the pool.
“The coaches did a really good job of just checking in on me and making sure I was getting better and making really smart decisions about how to get back in the pool,” said Summit. “They were not thinking selfishly like, ‘Oh, we need her back.’ They just took the time to really let me reacclimate into swimming after taking a month or so off. My teammates also really helped support me through it all.”
Summit came back in time for the Big Ten tri-meet against Purdue and Northwestern on Feb. 1, where she swam to a fourth place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.77. She and her teammates finished their season at the Big Ten Championship between Feb. 19-22, when Summit swam a 23.15 in the 50 freestyle to finish the season on a high note. With full health and an offseason of training, Summit has high hopes for her sophomore year.
Ideally, Summit would still be in the Twin Cities cheering on her teammates who qualified for to NCAA Championships, but because of the current COVID-19 emergency, she is back in Massachusetts finishing her first year of classes online. With local pools closed, she has to turn her attention to dry land training — including running, something she isn’t exactly a fan of.
“I had plans to be in the pool every day,” said Summit. “Unfortunately, considering everything that’s been going on, that hasn’t been the case. But, you know, there is a greater or bigger pictures to be worried about here. I’ve just been trying to stay as active as I can. I actually went for a run today, which most swimmers aren’t very good at. Not going to lie, it was pretty hard.”
Despite the setbacks, Summit is happy she chose Minnesota as the next step of her athletic career. The coaching, teammates and facilities have helped her grow as an athlete, even if the first year didn’t quite go according to plan.
“I have grown tremendously both physically and mentally as a swimmer since joining Minnesota,” said Summit. “I think my head coach, Kelly Kremer, does a really good job of pushing people and pushing people to be more open to higher expectations. He just has so much faith in us. He knows you can do it, even if you don’t believe that you can at the moment, he and the other coaches will get you there. I think it has had a huge factor in my growth as a swimmer.”
