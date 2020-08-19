This past decade saw the arrival of competitive high school swimming and diving in Greater Newburyport, and over the last seven years the Triton boys and girls co-op programs grew from fledgling outfits to Cape Ann League contenders while producing one of the all-time great swimmers in Massachusetts history. Here are the best of the best from the first decade of local high school swimming.
Maggie Summit
Triton, 2019
A founding member of the Triton girls swimming and diving team as a seventh-grader in 2013, Summit swam six seasons of varsity for the Vikings and graduated as one of the greatest swimmers Massachusetts has ever seen. Two-time All-American in the 50 free. Six-time state champion, winning three straight titles in 50 free and 100 free. Eight-time sectional champion. Set state record in 50 free as a senior. Six-time All-CAL and two-time CAL MVP. Holds school records in 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 butterfly and 200 IM. Two-time USA Scholastic All-American. Three-time Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic. Currently swims for the University of Minnesota, where she contributed right away as a freshman this past winter.
Jennifer Nutter
Triton, 2015
Georgetown resident was among Triton co-op’s top swimmers through its first few seasons. Earned CAL Female Swimmer of the Year honors in 2015. Placed seventh in 200 IM and 10th in 100 backstroke at sectionals and 16th in 200 IM and 19th in 100 backstroke at states as a senior. Also tallied top 20 finishes in both events at sectionals and states as a junior in 2014 as well. Went on to swim for Union College (NY), serving as team captain as a senior while earning Second Team All-Liberty League honors in the 400 freestyle relay in 2018. Brilliant student majored in biomedical engineering and earned a Fulbright Fellowship following graduation.
Nicole Samuelson
Triton, 2016
Three-year captain was among early pioneers who helped build up fledging Triton girls swimming and diving program. Earned Coaches Award as a senior. Placed second in 200 IM at CAL Open as a junior in 2015 and second in 100 breaststroke as a senior in 2016. Qualified for sectionals and states three times, picking up 15th place finish in 500 free at sectionals in 2014 while also helping 200 medley relay to 11th place finish as a senior in 2016.
Elizabeth Cullen
Triton, 2017
Newburyport resident ranked among Cape Ann League’s top swimmers in 2017 after turning in outstanding senior season. Posted two top-five finishes at sectionals, placing third in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free. Followed that up with a big showing at states, placing eighth in the 500 free and 11th in the 200 free. Enjoyed multiple top finishes in relay events throughout the season, including second place in 200 freestyle relay at CAL Open. Went on to swim for Bates College.
Caroline Cullen
Triton, 2019
A founding member of the Triton girls swimming and diving team as a seventh-grader in 2013, Caroline Cullen swam six varsity seasons for the Vikings and helped lead the team to two CAL Open titles and an undefeated season as a senior in 2019. Two-year captain from Newburyport swam a variety of distances to help team win. Placed 10th at sectionals and 19th at states in 500 freestyle as an seventh grader in 2014. Won two CAL titles in relay events as a senior, helping set new CAL record in 400 freestyle relay while also placing first in 200 freestyle relay. Went on to help Triton place second in 400 freestyle relay and fifth in 200 medley relay at sectionals and third in 400 freestyle relay at states.
Liz Sutton
Triton, 2019
Pentucket student joined Triton girls swimming and diving co-op as a senior and helped lead program to undefeated season in 2019. Ranked among state’s top swimmers in the freestyle, placing second in 500 free and fourth in 200 free at sectionals and then fifth in 500 free and sixth in 200 free at states in 2019. Also won CAL titles in both events and helped set CAL records in 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay at CAL Open. Currently swims at Tufts University, which boasts one of the top Division 3 programs in the country.
Maura Gawrys
Triton, 2019
Pentucket student played key role in leading Triton girls swimming and diving co-op to undefeated season and CAL Open title in 2019. Outstanding freestyle and butterfly swimmer was among state’s best in shorter distances. Placed ninth in 100 butterfly and 25th in 50 free at sectionals and 18th in 100 butterfly and 20th in 50 free at states. Won CAL titles in both events and helped set CAL records in 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Currently swims for Assumption University.
Josh Thibeau
Triton, 2020
Pentucket student graduated as the most accomplished male swimmer in the history of the Triton swimming and diving program. Spent two seasons with Vikings and ranked among state’s top freestyle swimmers both years. Placed seventh in 50 free and ninth in 100 free at sectionals and then 11th in 100 free and 17th in 50 free at states as a senior captain in 2020. Placed sixth in 50 free and eighth in 100 free at sectionals and 13th in 100 free and 14th in 50 free at states as a junior the prior year. Holds multiple program records. Overcame severe dyslexia to thrive in pool and earned Boston Globe All-Scholastic and Eastern Independent League MVP honors during time at Landmark School prior to transfer to Pentucket.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
