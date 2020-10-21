ROWLEY — Cam Collette knew his team was in a good spot. All year long the Newburyport golf team’s depth had been one of its strengths, and with a commanding lead in his pairing he knew if everyone else did their part the Clippers would have a great chance at taking down fellow unbeaten Triton.
But even with that in the back of his head, he didn’t know for sure until he made his final putt.
“Once I made my putt on nine I heard a bunch of yelling,” Collette said. “When I came off they asked me how much I won by and I said 14, and coach says ‘congratulations, you won us the match.’”
As Newburyport’s seventh-position player Collette usually isn’t the one getting the spotlight, but on a day where both Newburyport and Triton’s top players turned in outstanding performances against one another, it was Collette’s 23-point performance further down the lineup that ultimately delivered Newburyport the 140-128 win.
Newburyport is now 9-0 and guaranteed at least a share of the Cape Ann League title. The Clippers can clinch an undefeated season with a win over Rockport on Thursday, and overall this fall has gone just about perfectly for a group that has been playing with a higher purpose since the season began.
“They don’t lose their cool, that’s the main thing, they’re a pretty calm bunch,” said Newburyport coach Steve Malenfant. “They get excited but while they’re playing they don’t lose their composure. We’ve said it from the start, this season is dedicated to [late assistant coach] Billy Gurczak, and that’s been a driving force in the back of everyone’s mind.”
Heading into Monday’s showdown Newburyport knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Triton was the defending CAL champion after going a perfect 18-0 last fall, and while five of the Vikings’ eight starters had graduated, the team still boasted reigning league MVP Cael Kohan at the top of its lineup.
“[Cael] has been great all year, we’re a really young team and he’s basically taken all the kids under his wing. We’ve been really competitive this year and that’s mainly because of him,” said Triton coach Rich Dube. “He had 40 points, which is two under par, and he had four birdies in nine holes, so that’s pretty good stuff.”
Dube said he could only recall one other time a Viking golfer has reached 40, and that was all the way back in 2008 when Triton Athletic Hall of Famer Cam Kneeland recorded 42 points at the Myopia Hunt Club against Hamilton-Wenham. While not quite that prolific, Newburyport’s top golfers Andrew Cullen and Sam Lyman kept pace with 28 points each to keep things close, and the Clippers steadily closed the gap from there before eventually taking the lead in the later pairings.
“The match was a good match, we got ahead early and their guys at the end were better than our guys at the end,” Dube said. “They were a little bit deeper and they deserved to win.”
Newburyport’s last match is by no means a gimme. This Thursday the Clippers head to Rockport Golf Club to face a 7-1 Rockport club that has lost only to Triton. If Rockport were to win, it could then clinch a share of the league title by beating Manchester Essex in Friday’s finale, and then Triton could also storm back and tie for the league crown as well by winning its last four matches.
“We just have to do our job on Thursday when we go down to Rockport and continue to do well,” Malenfant said.
Newburyport 140, Triton 128
Team leaders: N — Andrew Cullen 28 points, Sam Lyman 28, Cam Collette 23, Joe O’Connell 22, Matt Reeves 20, Parker Cowles 19; T — Cael Kohan 40, Ricky Gardella 24, Connor Houlihan 23
Records: Triton 5-1, Newburyport 9-0
