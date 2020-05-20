Over the years there have been some impressive athletes to grace the local courts, but this past decade we were truly spoiled. Between the rising stars and the all-time greats, here are the top boys basketball players from the 2010s:
First Team
Corey McNamara
Pentucket, Guard, 2012
Three-year varsity player was a lights-out shooter who led Pentucket to state tournament in each year on the team. A three-time All-CAL pick, McNamara averaged more than 16 points per game for his high school career before finishing with 1,069 points overall, becoming the second and most recent Pentucket boys basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Team enjoyed most success as a junior in 2011, reaching the Division 3 North semifinals for the first time since 2005. Comes from highly accomplished basketball family, with father John McNamara having won two state titles as head coach of Pentucket girls basketball and sisters Erin and Kelsi both also 1,000-point scorers for Pentucket. Went on to play college baseball at St. Joseph’s College in Maine.
Casey McLaren
Newburyport, Guard/Forward, 2019
A four-year varsity player and three-time Daily News Boys Basketball MVP and First Team All-CAL selection, Casey McLaren was the area’s leading scorer for the 2010s and among the most accomplished basketball players in Greater Newburyport history. The 6-foot-6 swingman led Newburyport to three consecutive Rowinski Holiday Tournament titles, and as a senior in 2019 helped lead the Clippers to their first Cape Ann League championship since 2006. Lights out shooter knocked down career-high 70 3-pointers as a junior, and went on to average 18.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 48% from the field as a senior to earn CAL Kinney MVP honors. Finished with 1,340 career points, becoming the third player in Newburyport boys basketball history to reach 1,000, and is now playing basketball at Tufts University, where his team reached Division 3 Sweet 16 before coronavirus cut season short.
Parker McLaren
Newburyport, Forward, 2020
Three-year varsity player was an immediate difference maker upon arrival on varsity as a sophomore, and by senior year established himself as one of program’s all-time greats. The 6-foot-5 forward was a two-time First Team All-CAL selection and led Newburyport to back-to-back CAL Kinney titles. Turned in one of area’s greatest ever single seasons as a senior this past winter, averaging 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field. Originally a low-post threat, McLaren improved his 3-point shooting tremendously, knocking down 59 3-pointers at a 50.8% clip. Had 15 games with 20 or more points and four games with 30 or more, including career-high 36-point outburst on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against Pentucket. Was unanimously voted CAL Kinney MVP as well as Daily News MVP and finished career with 1,059 career points, becoming the fourth Newburyport boys player in history to reach the mark. Recently committed to Endicott College for basketball.
Will Parsons
Triton, Forward, 2018
A four-year varsity player, Will Parsons saved the best for last and turned in epic senior season in 2018. Led area with 24.5 points per game, shooting 41.1% on two-pointers and 53.2 percent from behind the arc despite facing constant double and triple-teams from opposing defenses. Averaged 7.6 rebounds per game, knocked down 74 3-pointers and went off for a career-high 42 points against North Reading in final high school game. Two-time First Team All-CAL pick finished with 1,092 career points, becoming the Triton boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, the second boys player to top 1,000 points and the first to do so since 1982. Currently playing college basketball at Emmanuel College.
Pat Freiermuth
Pentucket/Brooks, Forward, 2018
After missing freshman season at Pentucket due to injury, Pat Freiermuth erupted onto the scene as a sophomore to turn in one of the greatest single seasons in area history. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 21.9 points and approximately 10 rebounds per game with 30 3-pointers to lead Pentucket to Division 3 North championship and a trip to the TD Garden in 2015. Averaging 22.4 points during the team’s tournament run, including 31 points in first-round win over Weston. Earned First Team All-CAL and Daily News MVP recognition. Transferred to the Brooks School and helped lead Green and White to two New England Prep B championships. Also a First Team All-Decade selection for football, Freiermuth currently plays tight end for Penn State and is projected as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Second Team
Will Batchelder
Governor’s Academy, Guard, 2022
Newburyport resident has established himself as one of top shooters in the state and has already received multiple Division 1 college offers. Played first two seasons at St. John’s Prep, earning Salem News MVP honors as a sophomore in 2019 after averaging 21 points per game. Transferred to Governor’s Academy this past season and repeated sophomore year. Led Governor’s with 15.7 points per game while making 62 3-pointers to earn First Team All-ISL honors. Goes into next season with 964 career points and two years of eligibility remaining.
Jacob Robertson
Newburyport, Guard, 2021
Lights out shooter has established himself as one of the most highly respected players in Greater Newburyport and beyond. A two-time Daily News All-Star, Robertson was a First Team All-CAL pick and runner-up to teammate Parker McLaren in CAL Kinney MVP voting this past winter after averaging 17.6 points per game. Led region in 3-pointers (75) while shooting 47% from both the field and from 3-point range. Earned All-Tournament honors in last winter’s Rowinski Holiday Tournament and has played key role in leading Newburyport to back to back CAL Kinney titles. Currently has 690 career points and should have good shot at reaching 1,000 as a senior.
Darren Lewis
Triton, Guard, 2011
Three-year varsity player was consistently team’s top scorer throughout high school career. Earned First Team All-CAL honors as a senior after averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 assists per game for the Vikings, including a 29-point outburst in early season win over Amesbury. Played key role in leading Triton on what was at that point among the team’s most successful seasons in more than a decade. Finished with 810 career points.
Dan Baribeault
Newburyport, Forward, 2016
A four-year varsity player and a three-year starter for Newburyport, Dan Baribeault was a consistent and unselfish player who led the Clippers throughout the middle of the decade. Came up big as a senior, averaging 25 points per game over the final five games with a buzzer-beating lay-up in regular season finale to help Newburyport sneak into the state tournament. Followed that up with epic performance against Pentucket in state tournament, scoring 42 points with nine rebounds and five steals in what was likely the greatest single-game performance by a Greater Newburyport player this decade. Earned First Team All-CAL honors twice and finished career with 905 career points.
Hunter Lane
Georgetown/Phillips, Forward, 2020
Dominant 6-foot-4 forward led Georgetown in nearly every major statistical category during his career with the Royals. Finished as a three-time Daily News All-Star, two-time All-CAL selection and enjoyed fantastic senior year in which he averaged 16.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. Earned All-Tournament honors in 2018 Rowinski Holiday Tournament and helped Royals finish regular season on a five-game winning streak to sneak into the state tournament. Became Georgetown boys basketball’s third 1,000-point scorer, finishing with 1,088 career points, and went on to play a post-grad year at Phillips Andover this past winter. Also a First Team All-Decade pick as a wide receiver in football, Lane will go on to play Division 1 football at Holy Cross this fall.
Third Team
Chris Jayne
Newburyport, Guard, 2011
Undersized point guard went from third-stringer as a freshman to captain as a senior, helping lead Newburyport on its deepest state tournament run this decade in 2011. Averaged 13.8 points and 3.3 assists per game as a senior to lead Clippers to 2011 Division 3 North Final. Lights out shooter knocked down 50 3-pointers and was renowned as a great defender. Former Newburyport coach Tom L’Italien said Jayne was among those who “changed the decade for hoops in Newburyport.” Went on to play Division 1 college basketball at Holy Cross as a walk-on.
Jaden Keliher
Amesbury, Guard, 2020
Relentless worker improved from borderline player as a freshman to one of Amesbury’s most successful ever. Broke out as a senior to lead Indians to best season in nearly 20 years, averaging 16.3 points per game with a team-high 35 3-pointers and a 45% field goal percentage while also averaging 5.1 rebounds per game. Earned First Team All-CAL honors and was runner-up for CAL Baker MVP. Helped upset three-time defending champion Newburyport to win 2019 Rowinski Holiday Tournament title and ultimately led team to 17-5 record and program’s first Division 3 North semifinal appearance since 2002. “He’s the hardest working kid I have ever coached, a true leader,” said Amesbury coach Thomas Comeau. Will play Division 3 college basketball at Wheaton College this coming year.
Kyle Martin
Amesbury, Guard/Forward, 2017
An all-around impact player who could score from anywhere, Kyle Martin could bring the ball up court, post somebody up or do damage from behind the 3-point arc. Averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Was twice named to Rowinski Holiday Tournament’s All-Tourney team. “He was a very unselfish player who could see the floor and pass very well,” said Amesbury coach Thomas Comeau. Led Amesbury to Division 3 North tournament in back to back years. Scored a career-high 35 points against Masconomet. Went on to play at Northern Essex Community College.
Spencer Pacy
Pentucket, Forward, 2019
A four-year varsity player, Spencer Pacy was consistently among the top players in the Cape Ann League throughout his high school career. The 6-foot-3 forward earned First Team All-CAL honors as a senior after averaging 12.7 points per game, helping lead the Sachems to their best start in 20 years and eventually a share of its first CAL title since 2006. A strong rebounder and defender who could also knock down the occasional 3-pointer. Pentucket coach Ed Hickey once said of Pacy: “Spencer was our floor leader. He made the players around him better.” Earned Agganis All-Star honors following senior season.
Pat Bjork
Georgetown, Forward, 2014
At 6-foot-5, Pat Bjork was a formidable post presence for Georgetown who helped lead the Royals through one of their most emotional seasons in program history. Following the unexpected death of former coach Mike Rowinski in January of 2014, the four-year varsity player led Georgetown with 15.6 points and approximately 10 rebounds per game to help lead the Royals back to the state tournament for the first time in four years. He had 21 points to lead Georgetown past Winthrop in their tournament opener and ultimately helped the team finish 16-6, the program’s best season this decade.
***
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
