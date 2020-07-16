The Greater Newburyport area has a long and proud wrestling tradition, but never in area history have so many dominant wrestlers graced our local mats all at once. The region produced dozens of 100-win wrestlers and sectional champions, 10 different state champions, two All-State champions, a New England champion and even a Division 3 NCAA champion. Here are the best of the best from the past decade of local wrestling.
Tyler Knox
Pentucket, 106, 2022
Immediately broke out as one of top wrestlers in the state as an eighth grader. Spent two years at Pentucket and consistently dominated 106-pound weight class. Went undefeated in all Massachusetts competition as a freshman in 2019, finishing 49-1 overall with the lone loss coming in the finals of the New England Championships. Won CAL, Division 3 North sectional, Division 3 state and All-State championships, becoming Pentucket’s first All-State champion under current postseason format. Recorded 38 pins. Finished 89-9 in two seasons at Pentucket before transferring to Northfield Mt. Hermon. Has surpassed 100 career wins and won New England Prep championship and placed seventh at Prep Nationals at 113 pounds this winter.
Tre Aulson
Georgetown-Ipswich, 120, 2021
Made immediate impact on varsity as an eighth grader and has been among region’s top wrestlers ever since. Two-time Daily News All-Star went 42-9 overall as a junior this past winter, finishing as finalist at Division 3 North sectionals and Division 3 states before running into four-time All-State champion Hunter Adrian of Melrose. Also won Wakefield Tournament title and placed second at Pentucket Holidays. Three-time state placer and three-time All-State qualifier. Two-time sectional finalist. Currently has 124 career wins and will have good shot at breaking program’s all-time wins record (157) as a senior. Father A.J. is also member of Georgetown’s 100-wins club.
Tom Funk
Pentucket, 120, 2013
Graduated as Pentucket’s all-time wins leader with 131 career wins. Four-year starter qualified for states all four years and was a two-time All-State qualifier and one-time New England qualifier. Two-time CAL champion and three-time CAL finalist. Four-time sectional placer and two-time finalist. Two-time state placer took third as a senior in 2013. Placed fifth at All-States as a junior to reach New Englands.
Josh Wesolowski
Pentucket, 132, 2015
Won Division 3 state championship as a senior in 2015, becoming first Pentucket wrestler to do so in 15 years. Also placed fifth at New Englands, the first Sachem to place since 1999. Three-time CAL champion. Three-time Division 3 North sectional champion. Graduated as Pentucket’s all-time wins leader with 155. Earned Daily News co-MVP honors. Terrific three-sport athlete was also named to Daily News All-Decade Football team on defense. Played Division 3 college lacrosse at Susquehanna. Earned Max Bishop Award as Merrimack Valley’s top three-sport athlete in 2015.
Ian Forgitano
Georgetown-Ipswich, 132, 2019
Four-year starter was among Georgetown-Ipswich’s top competitors throughout high school. Two-time sectional champion and four-time sectional finalist. Four-time state placer and a state finalist as a sophomore. Three-time All-State qualifier. Three-time Daily News All-Star. Team captain as a senior fought through early-season injuries to help lead Royals to best finish ever at Division 3 state meet. Finished with more than 100 career wins. Currently wrestles for Bridgewater State.
Troy Forgitano
Georgetown-Ipswich, 132, 2020
Four-year starter enjoyed huge senior season, finishing 47-9 overall while winning second Division 3 North sectional title. Two-time state placer and two-time All-State qualifier. Four-time Daily News All-Star. Won Wakefield Tournament and placed second at CAL/NEC Tournament as a senior. Finished career with 145 wins, the most ever by a Georgetown High student and second in Georgetown-Ipswich program history overall.
Cody Miller
Triton, 145, 2011
Won Division 3 state championship in 2011. Played key role in Triton’s Division 3 team sectional and state championships that winter, pinning South sectional champion from Holliston in third period during state final. Daily News MVP went on to place sixth at All-States. Also helped Triton capture 2010 Division 3 North sectional title, its first sectional title since 1983. Two-time sectional finalist and three-time placer. Finished with 101 career wins.
Jared Durkin
Triton, 145, 2018
Won Division 3 state championship as a senior in 2018. Won CAL championship, Travis Yell Tournament MVP and was named Daily News MVP in 2018. Three-time state placer also reached finals as freshman in 2015. Two-time sectional finalist. Placed sixth at All-States in 2015. Helped lead Triton to two CAL Duals championships, as well as CAL/NEC Tournament title and Division 3 North sectional title in 2016. Spent junior year at Hyde School in Maine, reaching New England Prep finals and qualifying for Prep Nationals in 2017. Finished with 127 career wins.
Luke Boyle
Triton, 152, 2015
Five-year varsity wrestler won All-State and New England championships as a senior in 2015, earning co-CAL Wrestler of the Year, Daily News co-MVP and Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors. Five-time state qualifier and four-time placer. Three-time CAL champion and four-time finalist. Two-time Division 3 North sectional champion and four-time finalist. Four-time All-CAL and CAL All-Star as an eighth grader. Helped lead Triton to Division 3 state championship in 2011. Graduated as area’s all-time wins leader with 199. Went on to wrestle four years at Air Force. Was recently inducted into Mass State Coaches Hall of Fame.
Constantine Galanis
Georgetown-Ipswich, 152, 2015
All-time wins leader in Georgetown-Ipswich wrestling history recorded 157 wins in high school career. Enjoyed outstanding senior season in 2015, going undefeated in dual meet competition before finishing 38-5 overall. Beat eventual New England champion Luke Boyle in two out of three matches, including for CAL championship. Three-time placer at states qualified for All-States as a senior. Earned CAL co-Wrestler of the Year and Daily News co-MVP honors. Won Scituate, Wakefield and Pentucket Holiday Tournament titles.
Anthony Ostrander
Triton, 170, 2020
Six-year varsity wrestler became area’s all-time wins leader this winter, finishing with 212-55 overall record. Two-time Division 3 state champion. Three-time Division 3 North sectional champion. Three-time CAL/NEC champion. Two-time All-State placer. Six-time Division 3 state qualifier and four-time placer. Three-time national qualifier. Four-time All-CAL honoree. Earned Daily News MVP, CAL Wrestler of the Year and Madigan Most Falls/Least Time at CAL/NEC Tournament as a senior. Also placed fifth at 2019 Lowell Holidays. Will wrestle at Roger Williams for college.
Bryan Giblin
Triton, 182, 2012
Won Division 3 state championship and was a finalist at All-States as a senior in 2012. Reached finals of 2011 Lowell Holiday Tournament, the only local to do so since 1995, before losing to eventual New England champion. Also named Daily News MVP and CAL Outstanding Wrestler of Tournament. Two-time Division 3 North sectional champion. CAL champion in 2012 and runner-up in 2011. Three-time state qualifier. Led Triton to Division 3 state championship in 2011, picking up huge win while bumping up a weight class despite a back injury. Finished with 108 career wins. Went on to wrestle four years at Norwich University, serving as team captain.
Mark Boyle
Triton, 182, 2014
Won Division 3 state championship while setting new state record for Most Falls/Least Amount of Time in dominant run through tournament in 2014. Placed third at All-States. CAL Wrestler of the Year and Daily News MVP as a senior. Two-time Division 3 North sectional champion and three-time finalist. Three-time CAL champion. Four-time state qualifier. Two-time state and All-State placer. Helped lead Triton to Division 3 state championship in 2011. National qualifier. Graduated as Triton’s all-time wins leader with 162. Went on to wrestle four years at Sacred Heart.
John Boyle
Triton, 182, 2016
The most successful college wrestler in area history. Won Division 3 NCAA championship as a junior at Western New England University in 2019 and was among favorites to win again this winter before coronavirus pandemic canceled tournament. Three-time All-American. Honored as the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s 2019 College Wrestler of the Year. During high school career, won Division 3 state championship and placed third at All-States as a senior in 2016. Also Division 3 North sectional champion and CAL champion, earning CAL co-Wrestler of the Year and Daily News co-MVP. Three-time state placer. Helped lead Vikings to CAL Duals championship, CAL/NEC Tournament championship and Division 3 North sectional championship. Finished high school with 128 career wins.
Kalon Boston
Pentucket, 182, 2017
Broke out as an upperclassman to become one of state’s most dominant wrestlers. Went undefeated in regular season as a senior to earn CAL Wrestler of the Year and Daily News MVP honors. Won CAL and Division 3 North sectional championships, and placed third at states. Finished one win from qualifying for New Englands at All-States despite battling through illness. Finished season 36-3 after also going 46-5 as a junior. Three-time sectional placer and three-time finalist. Three-time state placer. Three-time All-State qualifier. Finished career with 109 wins.
Noah Malhi
Pentucket, 195, 2016
Won Division 3 state championship and placed third at All-States as a senior in 2016, capping off monster year with 52-4 overall record with 34 pins. Named CAL co-MVP and Daily News co-MVP. Also won three matches at New Englands and led team in total points. Consistently improved throughout high school and finished with 129 career wins after posting just 13 wins as a freshman. Three-sport standout was also Daily News All-Decade selection in football and track.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
