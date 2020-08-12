Knight makes cut at Mass. Women's Am; Francoeur snares first pro win

The second and final day of stroke play at the 117th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur took place Wednesday back at Essex County Club, culminating with a cut line of 23-over par as the tournament moves to a match play format down the stretch.
While zero North Shore based golfers managed to climb inside that cut line and move on, Krystal Knight of nearby Bradford Country Club did turn in her second straight solid round. Knight, who shined at both Pentucket High and Merrimack College, once again recorded a 5-over par 78, finishing in a tie for 11th and easily advancing to Thursday’s opening day of match play. Knight managed two birdies throughout her round to go with five bogeys and a double bogey, a nearly identical performance as she had on Tuesday.
Up at the top, Thorny Lea Golf Club’s Megan Buck took home stroke play medalist honors, going 2-under on the day for a 72-71-143 finish. Shannon Johnson, also of Thorny Lea, finished second at 1-under (73-72-145), while Rebecca Skoler of Pine Brook (77-71-148) and Angela Garvin of The Ranch (75-73-148) tied for third at 2-over. Play continues on Thursday and a champion will be crowned on Friday.
Local linkswomen narrowly missing the cut included Beverly Golf and Tennis’ Sarah Daley (+25; 89-82-171) and Bass Rocks’ Jenny Ceppi (+28; 89-85-174).
No days off; that appears to be the mentality for former St. John’s Prep star Chris Francoeur as he continues to make waves on the amateur golf circuit this summer.
The Francis Ouimet Memorial Tournament champion and Mass. Amateur semifinalist won yet another tournament on Wednesday, this time a professional event that also allows amateurs to compete. Dubbed the Bay State Shootout, the two-day U.S. Challenge Cup stroke play event was held at Ledgemont Golf Club in Seekonk and Francoeur not only finished as the top amateur, but won the thing outright thanks to a tie for the competitive course record of 63 in Wednesday’s final round.
Francoeur played bogey-free golf while birdying a whopping eight holes on the day, including five in a six hole stretch to open his back nine. That came on the heels of a 2-under par 69 on Day 1, giving the URI star a one stroke win over Jason Thresher at a combined 10-under.
“It feels awesome,” said Francoeur, who was tied for fifth place heading into Wednesday’s final round. “The field was pretty deep and I knew I had to go low on Wednesday. The putter got hot.”
Hot is right. After missing a pair of five foot birdie tries on the front, Francoeur bounced back with a couple of long makes after the turn. He made a 25-foot birdie putt on 11 after a tap in birdie on 10, then had an easy two-foot tap in birdie on the par 3 12th to boot. Following a par on 13, he was at it again with birdies on 14 and 15, one of which was a 15-footer and the other an up and down for bird after a 300-yard-plus drive into a short par 4.
“I’ve played (Ledgemont) probably five or six times before so I know the course well,” said Francoeur. “This was the first year they had the tournament, it was kind of last minute but I’m glad they did. I knew I could take it low there after shooting a 65 on Monday in a different one day tourney.”
En route to the impressive triumph, Francoeur beat out a stacked field that included UConn star Jimmy Horvel (6-under), fellow former St. John’s Prep stars Nick Pandelena (3-under) and Steven DiLisio (2-under) and former North Andover High stud Nick Antonelli (2-under), among others.
Next up, Francoeur will look to make his mark at next week’s Gately Cup at Connecticut National Golf Club.
