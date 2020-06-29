Dominant attackers, dynamic midfielders, relentless defenders and unbeatable goalies. Greater Newburyport had it all this past decade, as one of the area's newest sports exploded in popularity and saw some outstanding players rise through the ranks. With a litany of future college stars and even a handful of future professionals, here is the Daily News All-Decade Boys Lacrosse Team.
First Team
Andrew Sokol, Newburyport, Attack/Midfield, 2011: Dominant force on attack was among top players in Newburyport High program history. Made immediate impact as a freshman, earning Team MVP honors his first two years and All-CAL as a sophomore in 2009. Three-year captain missed junior and senior seasons due to two torn ACLs. Went on to play four years of Division 1 college lacrosse for UMass Amherst, tallying 34 goals and 18 assists for 52 career points as a midfielder for the Minutemen.
Ben Warren, Georgetown, Attack, 2012: Dominant offensive presence graduated as Georgetown High's all-time leading scorer with 248 career points. Two-time All-CAL selection. Named Team MVP as a senior after leading Royals with 45 goals and 34 assists in 2012. Led Georgetown to two state tournament appearances. Went on to play Division 2 college lacrosse at St. Anselm College, becoming a four-year starter and one of the team's leading scorers throughout college tenure. Finished with 60 goals and 35 assists for 95 points in 54 career games.
Drew Bourdeau, Newburyport, Defense, 2014: Widely regarded as top defenseman in Newburyport High history. Two-time All-CAL selection also earned CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Led Newburyport to 17-2 record and Division 3 North Finals appearance as a senior in 2014. Went on to become four-year starter at St. Anselm College, finishing as a two-time All-Conference selection and a Third Team Division 2 All-American as a senior in 2018. Graduated fourth in St. Anselm history with 62 career caused turnovers. Earned a tryout with Major League Lacrosse's Boston Cannons last spring.
James Leary, Governor's, Defense, 2014: Seabrook native has enjoyed standout career at the high school, college and professional levels. Elite defenseman helped lead Governor's to ISL title in 2012 and subsequently went on to star for the University of Vermont. Ranks as top defenseman in the Division 1 program's history, holding program record for career caused turnovers (69) while ranking sixth in career ground balls (155). Started 60 of 62 career games, both marks second in program history. Two-year captain led Catamounts to best season in program history as a senior in 2018, helping Vermont finish 12-4 overall. Currently plays professionally in Major League Lacrosse for the Boston Cannons. Sister Kate Leary is a professional hockey player and a Daily News All-Decade Girls Hockey selection.
Larsen Bidstrup, Governor's, Attack, 2015: Two-time All-American from Byfield led Governor's Academy to pair of ISL championships. Three-time All-ISL selection finished as Governor's all-time leading scorer with 252 career points. Broke career scoring record in final game, helping Governor's clinch ISL title with thrilling win over Middlesex. Played for father Peter Bidstrup, who coached Governor's lacrosse for 21 years. One of two recipients of 2015 Michael Breschi Scholarship. Went on to play four years of Division 1 college lacrosse at Harvard.
Matt Kelleher, Newburyport, Attack, 2015: Newburyport High's all-time leading goal scorer with 266 career goals. Two-time All-CAL selection earned CAL Kinney MVP honors as a senior in 2015 and was also named CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Two-time Daily News MVP. Led Newburyport to four straight state tournament appearances, including Division 3 North Finals in 2014, and a share of CAL Kinney title in 2015. Set Newburyport's single-season goals record with 84 goals as a junior. Followed that up with monster senior year, scoring 81 goals overall and 26 in three state tournament games. Scored 10 goals in an epic 17-16 overtime loss to Pentucket in 2015 Division 3 North Semifinals. Went on to play Division 3 college lacrosse at Bates, tallying 30 goals and 13 assists for 43 career points in 45 games.
Nick Arcadipane, Pentucket, Attack, 2016: Four-year starter holds Pentucket's all-time career scoring record with 151 goals and 103 assists for 254 points. Led team in scoring as a junior and senior, helping lead Sachems to consecutive Division 3 North Finals appearances. Led area with 78 goals to set a new single-season program record in 2016, adding 35 assists for 113 total points. Earned All-CAL in 2016 and CAL All-Star in 2015. Went on to star for Division 3 Endicott College, where he was a two-time All-Conference selection. Finished with 43 goals and 23 assists for 67 points in 42 college games.
Zach Coffey, Governor's, Defense, 2016: West Newbury resident was four-year starter for Governor's Academy, helping lead team to ISL championship in 2015. Earned All-ISL and All-State honors as a senior in 2016 and All-ISL Honorable Mention as a junior. Went on to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Bryant University, becoming two-time All-Conference selection. Earned First Team All-NEC honors as a junior and started all seven games as a senior this spring before coronavirus pandemic cut season short. Finished with 69 ground balls and 32 caused turnovers in 45 career games.
Max Katavolos, Newburyport, Midfield, 2019: Four-year starter tallied 222 career points for Newburyport High. Two-year captain earned All-CAL honors as a senior in 2019 after twice earning CAL All-Star. Posted 30 goals and a team-high 42 assists for 72 points as a senior, helping Clippers reach Division 3 North Quarterfinals. Helped Newburyport capture share of CAL Kinney title in 2016. Currently plays Division 2 college lacrosse at St. Michael's College. Was off to great start as a freshman, leading Purple Knights in scoring through three games before season was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Shane O'Leary, Governor's, Midfield, 2020: Amesbury native ranks among top players in the state as Governor's Academy star. Standout midfielder earned All-ISL honors last spring as a junior and would have been a favorite to win award again this year if not for coronavirus pandemic. Finished with 24 goals and 15 assists to help lead Governor's to 14-3 overall record in 2019. Selected to Under Armour New England Highlight Team and earned opportunity to compete at Under Armour All-America Lacrosse showcase. Will play Division 1 college lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
Second Team
Sam Francis, Newburyport, Midfield/Faceoffs, 2013: One of the most dominating faceoff men in area history. Took nearly all of Newburyport's faceoffs from freshman to junior year before torn ACL suffered during football season kept him out as a senior. Two-year captain earned All-CAL honors as a junior. Helped lead Clippers to a pair of CAL Kinney titles as an underclassman. Also a Daily News All-Decade Football selection. Went on to play college football and lacrosse at Bates, becoming one of top faceoff men in the NESCAC. Father Todd was a Newburyport lacrosse assistant and an All-American faceoff man at Cornell.
Jackson Fritz, Georgetown, Defense, 2014: One of Georgetown's top defensive players in program history. Two-time All-CAL selection. Earned CAL All-Star honors as a sophomore. Selected to Agganis All-Star Game as a senior in 2014 after helping Royals bounce back from 0-7 start to qualify for state tournament. Led Georgetown to its first state tournament win in program history, a 9-2 victory over Whittier in the 2014 Division 3 North first round. Went on to play Division 3 college lacrosse at York College in Pennsylvania.
Larry Cuddy, Triton, Attack, 2014: Two-time All-CAL selection finished as Triton's all-time leading scorer with 285 career points. Dynamic playmaker ranked among state's top scorers as a senior in 2014, tallying 72 goals and 65 assists for 137 points. Named Daily News co-MVP for 2014. Led Triton to state tournament as a senior and scored arguably the goal of the year to help Vikings get there, scoring overtime winner in thrilling back and forth game against Pentucket late in year. Had a scholarship offer to play Division 2 college lacrosse at Assumption College but chose instead to play club lacrosse at UNH.
Dan Healey, Governor's, Midfield/Defense, 2015: Merrimac resident helped lead Governor's Academy to ISL championship as a senior in 2015. Earned All-ISL honors as a senior while posting five goals and 12 assists for 17 career points as a defenseman. Went on to play four years of Division 1 college lacrosse at Colgate University, playing 42 career games at midfield and defense while recording 25 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers for career.
Jeff Porter, Pentucket, Midfield/Faceoffs, 2015: Four-year starter was rare three-year captain for Pentucket lacrosse. Two time All-CAL selection. Described by coach Dan Leary as "a true two-way midfielder that never came off the field while also being the team's No. 1 faceoff guy." Scored 86 goals and 61 assists in career. Helped lead Pentucket's rise from a winless season as a freshman to Division 3 North Finals appearance as a senior. Also a Daily News All-Decade selection in football. Played football and lacrosse at the Coast Guard Academy.
Nolan Smith, Triton, Goalie, 2016: Four-year starter earned CAL honors every year of high school and helped lead Triton to CAL Kinney championship as a senior. Earned CAL Kinney MVP and Daily News co-MVP honors in 2016 after leading Vikings to a 15-4 record and a share of league title. Held opponents to fewer than 10 goals in 14 of 19 games and also had five games with five or fewer goals allowed. Also a three-time CAL All-Star between freshman and junior years.
Robert Porter, Pentucket, Goalie, 2017: Three-year varsity player and two-year starter at goalie for Pentucket. Two-time All-CAL selection earned CAL Kinney MVP honors as a senior in 2017. Posted 0.63 save percentage and 6.5 goals against average as a senior. Helped lead Sachems to Division 3 North Finals as a junior in 2016. Currently stars for Plymouth State, where he earned First Team All-Conference honors last spring and was poised for another big year as a junior before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Pat Dillon, Pentucket, Defense, 2019: One of the top defensive players in Pentucket history. Four-year starter and two-year captain was responsible for guarding opposing team's best player throughout high school tenure. Two-time All-CAL selection after earning CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Two-time Daily News MVP. CAL Kinney MVP as a senior. Led Pentucket to four straight tournament appearances, including Division 3 North Finals in 2016. "He impacted the game in all phases," said Pentucket coach Dan Leary. Uniquely productive on offense for a defenseman, tallying 11 goals and 14 assists for career.
Nick Lamattina, Pentucket, Midfield/Faceoffs, 2020: Four-year starter has ranked among area's top players throughout high school career. Two-time All-CAL selection would have been favorite to earn honor a third time if senior season hadn't been canceled due to coronavirus. Scored 115 goals and 33 assists in three seasons. Team captain also served as team's primary faceoff man. Committed to play Division 3 college lacrosse at Mass Maritime.
Peyton O'Leary, Governor's, Midfield, 2021: Amesbury native has emerged as one of New England's top lacrosse prospects. The 6-foot-4 midfielder has been a standout with New England Twisters club team and was a key contributor to last year's Governor's lacrosse team as a sophomore. Tallied 10 goals and three assists to help lead team to 14-3 overall record. Was expected to be among ISL's top players as a junior this spring before coronavirus canceled season. Is committed to play Division 1 college lacrosse at UMass Amherst following graduation next spring.
***
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
