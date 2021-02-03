WEST NEWBURY — Over the years Pentucket girls basketball has taken on a certain mystique within the Cape Ann League. Since John McNamara took over as coach in 2007 Pentucket has won two state championships, seven sectional titles and 11 CAL titles — including the last six in a row. Local girls growing up today can’t remember a time when Pentucket hasn’t been dominant, and usually a trip to West Newbury has meant an unpleasant beating and a lopsided defeat.
That was the baggage Newburyport brought with it on Wednesday night, but the Clippers also brought an undefeated record and a unique sense of confidence. So when Leah Metsker stood at the free throw line with a chance to close out the win, the senior co-captain knew this time things were going to be different.
“It’s definitely an intimidating gym to come to, but we were prepared,” Metsker said. “We’ve been practicing for this moment.”
Metsker came up huge down the stretch, making five of six free throws in the final minute while grabbing a rebound on her lone miss, and Deirdre McElhinney added three more while the Clippers came through defensively with a key forced turnover. The result was a historic 58-54 road win that puts Newburyport firmly in the driver’s seat of the CAL Kinney race.
“I’m so proud of Leah with those clutch free throws, huge, and Deirdre too,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “They just did a good job responding to the pressure. Pentucket is such a good program, such a good team, and they’re always the team to beat, so I think the kids came really ready to play.”
“We lost to a good team, nothing to be ashamed of. They made plays down the stretch and we didn’t,” McNamara said. “We struggled the whole game and then we got the lead and I thought we could build the momentum, but give them credit, they came back and knocked down foul shots too.”
Newburyport set the tone in the opening minutes and largely controlled the game throughout. The Clippers opened on a 10-2 run and eventually settled into a rhythm, keeping a five or six point lead through the rest of the first half before Pentucket closed on a 6-0 run to go into halftime down just 24-23.
Pentucket was dealt a major setback early as well when leading scorer Arielle Cleveland went down with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Without Cleveland, Pentucket initially struggled to get good looks against Newburyport’s stout defense, but the team eventually adjusted and made a big third quarter surge to take a 42-41 lead into the fourth.
From there it was back and forth, with Newburyport’s Jackie Doucette and Abigail Gillingham each knocking down a handful of tough shots while Pentucket’s Abby Dube eventually answered with a huge 3-pointer to make it 50-49 Newburyport late. Mackenzie Currie added three free throws to give Pentucket a 52-50 lead with 1:18 to play, but Newburyport retook control after winning two offensive rebounds on deep misses and then a jump ball to set the stage for Metsker’s heroics at the line.
Metsker went 1 for 2 on her first shots, got the offensive rebound and then made two more to put Newburyport ahead for good. The Clippers then forced a turnover with 19.0 seconds left on Pentucket’s last best chance to retake the lead, and then McElhinney went 1 for 2 at the line, with the Clippers getting the offensive rebound on the miss again.
From there Metsker went 2 for 2 — actually 3 for 3 after her initial make was waved off after the refs realized Pentucket’s player had fouled out — and then McElhinney answered Dube’s late two with two more foul shots to ice the win.
With a select few Pentucket parents in attendance, the game had as close to a normal atmosphere as the CAL has seen all season, but Metsker said that worked to their benefit.
“We’ve definitely had some quiet games since there’s no fans, so this game was different, but the energy really helped us,” Metsker said. “So when everyone was screaming it helped me stay in the moment, stay focused and be in my own world so I could make the shots.”
In addition to Metsker and McElhinney, Grutchfield also praised Doucette for having the courage to take some huge threes even after missing a couple early. Doucette led the Clippers with 15 points, and Gillingham added 12 points and 7 rebounds in a gutsy performance inside. Pentucket’s Currie led all scorers with 18 points and Dube had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Newburyport (7-0) can now clinch the CAL Kinney title with wins over Amesbury, Triton and North Reading in its final three games. Pentucket (7-1) will look to bounce back in its final games against Rockport, Amesbury and North Reading and can earn a share of its seventh-straight league title should Newburyport slip up down the stretch.
Newburyport 58, Pentucket 54
Newburyport (58): Doucette 6-0-15, McElhinney 2-3-8, Ward 2-2-7, Gillingham 6-0-12, Metsker 1-5-7, Foley 2-3-7, Affolter 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Loughran 0-2-2, McDonald 0-0-0. Totals: 19-15-58
Pentucket (54): Conover 3-2-8, Maurer 4-0-9, Dube 5-1-14, Currie 5-6-18, Cleveland 0-0-0, Reading 1-1-3, Bellacqua 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-2-2. Totals: 18-12-54
3-pointers: N — Doucette 3, McElhinney, Ward; P — Dube 3, Currie 2, Maurer
Newburyport (7-0): 16 8 17 17 — 58
Pentucket (7-1): 11 12 19 12 — 54
