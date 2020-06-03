The Greater Newburyport area has always boasted a proud running tradition, but this past decade local runners ascended to new heights and dominated the competition to an unprecedented degree. Today we look at the top cross country and distance runners of the 2010s, who collectively accounted for five of the 10 Division 2 All-State Cross Country championships awarded during the decade. Tomorrow we’ll look at the top track and field performers outside of the distance events, including the sprinters, mid-distance runners, hurdlers, jumpers and throwers.
Nick Carleo
Newburyport, 2015
A high school All-American and a four-time All-State champion between cross country and the mile, Nick Carleo was one of the most decorated athletes in Newburyport High history. Won three CAL championships in cross country and had three straight top five finishes at the Division 5 EMass meet, including second place in 2013 and first in 2014. Won back to back Division 2 All-State titles in 2013 and 2014 after finishing seventh as a sophomore in 2012. Won seven individual CAL titles for indoor and outdoor track, including four straight in the outdoor mile, as well as five divisional titles in the mile (three indoor, two outdoor). Won All-State titles in the mile for both indoor and outdoor track as a junior in 2014 and earned All-American honors after placing sixth in the mile (4:14.35) at New Balance Indoor Nationals. Owns the all-time course record for Maudslay State Park (14:59 in 2.96 miles). Went on to run for Division 1 Providence College, where he frequently starred in relays and earned back-to-back trips to the NCAA Championships in the 1,500 meters. Placed seventh in mile at Big East Championships in final career race. Personal bests include: 800 meters (1:54.76), 1,000 (2:27.39), 1,500 (3:45.20), mile (4:02.33), 5K (15:05).
Sam Acquaviva
Newburyport, 2019
A two-time Division 2 All-State champion in cross country, Sam Acquaviva led the charge as Newburyport boys cross country captured the 2018 Division 2 All-State team championship, the first All-State title in program history. Burst onto scene as a sophomore, placing fourth at All-States in 2016, before sweeping the CAL, EMass and All-State titles in 2017 and 2018. Placed in the top 20 at New Balance Cross Country Nationals in 2018. Consistently ranked as one of state’s top competitors in distance events during indoor and outdoor track. Won three CAL championships as a senior in the mile and 2-mile. Won Division 3 EMass title for indoor 2-mile in 2018. Placed third at All-States in indoor 2-mile as a senior and took fifth in the outdoor 2-mile. Ran a personal-best 9:26.03 in the 2-mile at Weston Twilight Meet, the fastest time by a Clipper since 1973. Class valedictorian was named Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019. Currently a member of MIT men’s cross country team, having placed 14th at NEWMAC Championship Meet this past fall.
Jack Carleo
Newburyport, 2017
An All-State champion who could dominate at a variety of distances, Jack Carleo goes down as one of the top runners in area history. Despite facing the daunting challenge of following in his older brother’s footsteps, Carleo quickly made a name for himself, placing fifth at the Division 5 EMass cross country championships in 2014 as a sophomore before consistently finishing on the podium in nearly all of his events from junior year onwards. In cross country, Carleo finished sixth at the Division 2 All-State championships as a junior before sweeping the CAL, divisional and All-State titles as a senior in 2016-17. In track, Carleo was a two-time CAL champion in the indoor mile and a CAL champion in the outdoor 800, and he was a four-time EMass champion in the mile, winning in back to back years for both indoor and outdoor as a junior and senior. Had three top-10 finishes in the mile at All-States, including second during indoors as a senior with an eye-popping time of 4:16.24. Went on to run for Division 1 Providence College, where he has consistently ranked as one of the Big East’s top 800 runners. Personal bests include: 800 meters (1:50.98), 1,000 (2:28.42), 1,500 (3:52.67), mile (4:13), 5K (15:34.1).
John Lucey
Newburyport, 2020
Newburyport cross country’s top runner this past season, John Lucey carried on program’s proud tradition and kept Clippers near the top of the pack. Was No. 2 runner behind Sam Acquaviva on 2018 Division 2 All-State championship team, placing second at CALs and at the Division 5 EMass meet before placing fifth at All-States. Followed that up with a brilliant senior year this past fall, winning CAL and EMass titles before placing second at All-States. Has been brilliant in the distance events for track as well, winning CAL and Division 4 EMass titles in indoor 2-mile this past winter before finishing career with 10th place finish at All-States.
Peter Lopata
Pentucket, 2020
One of the top distance runners in Pentucket history, Peter Lopata was dominant in both cross country and in the outdoor mile. Holds the Pentucket home cross country course record (15:52) and played key role in leading Sachems to CAL and divisional championships and a second place team finish at Division 2 All-State meet in 2017. Placed in the top five at CALs three times, the top 10 at divisionals three times and the top 20 at All-States three times, including a ninth-place finish as a junior at 2018 Division 2 All-State meet. Won Division 4 championship and qualified for nationals in outdoor mile as a junior with school and meet record time of 4:18.01. Won back-to-back CAL titles in the mile and placed seventh at All-States last spring. Also a standout basketball player.
Drew Everett
Amesbury, 2018
Though Drew Everett did not run cross country for Amesbury High, opting to stick with soccer for the fall instead, his performance in the distance events during indoor and outdoor track were so impressive that he was able to earn a Division 1 opportunity to run cross country for UMass Lowell anyway. Everett holds Amesbury’s school record in 2-mile, running 9:38.22 to place 12th at outdoor All-States as a senior in 2018. A two-year captain, Everett also placed second in the outdoor 2-mile at the Division 4 championships, helping his team finish second overall. Everett recently completed sophomore year at UMass Lowell, where his personal bests include: mile (4:17.77), 5K (15:36.5), 8K (25:35.3).
Joe Molvar
Newburyport, 2016
After years of providing key depth as Newburyport’s No. 2 runner behind Nick Carleo, Joe Molvar broke out for huge senior year in 2015-16. Won CAL and Division 5 EMass titles in cross country before placing fourth at Division 2 All-State meet. Was consistently among league’s top 2-milers during outdoor season, posting four straight top five finishes at CALs, including a league title as a senior in 2016. Placed second in 2-mile at divisionals as a junior and fourth as a senior in 2016. Went on to run for Division 1 UMass Lowell, where his personal bests included: mile (4:25), 2-mile (9:52), 5K (15:42).
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year competing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
