GEORGETOWN — Georgetown boys basketball wasn’t sure Tuesday’s game would ever happen. Not when the team was fighting to use its home court in the weeks leading up to the season, and not on Tuesday morning when its original opponent Pentucket had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Thanks to a key assist from Rockport, which also needed an opponent after original opening night foe Amesbury went on pause, Georgetown finally got to start what it hopes will be a special season, beating Rockport 47-39 thanks to a big second half performance.
“When we found out we were going to play we were all pumped up,” said Georgetown junior Jack Lucido, one of the team’s top returning scorers. “We were ready practicing for the past two weeks and we came out and had more intensity than them and that helped us win.”
Expecting to face a Pentucket team that typically employs a zone defense, Georgetown was fortunate to face a Rockport team that also runs a zone, but early on the Royals struggled to get the penetration it needed to crack it. Instead, both teams bombed threes against each other in the opening minutes, with the two sides combining to make five in the opening four minutes before eventually settling into a more physical half court game.
While Lucido knocked down some shots early, Georgetown’s other two returning all-stars, Harrison Lien and Justin Murphy, were both ice cold in the first half. Lien was scoreless with Georgetown ahead 22-20 at the break, but coming out for the third quarter the returning All-CAL selection went to work with seven unanswered points to give the Royals the push they needed.
“Just realizing I have to pick it up for the team and attack the hoop,” said Lien, a junior combo guard, of his second half surge. “They’re in a zone so the more I could get inside and get my own shots, [I could] get my teammates open shots.”
Lien wound up scoring 11 of his 13 points in the third quarter, and Georgetown also got a huge performance from sophomore forward Grant Lyon, who scored 12 points with five rebounds in an impressive season debut. Lyon’s defense in the paint also helped keep Rockport at bay, though the Vikings stuck within reasonable striking distance in large part thanks to the hot shooting of Kyle Beal, who knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 16 points.
Given the circumstances surrounding the game, Rockport coach Phil Whitley wasn’t going to complain about his team falling short.
“It was great to have a game, obviously any time we’re in the gym is a gift at this point,” Whitley said. “I think [we were] a little rushed, a little jitters, some fatigue with the masks and whatnot but the guys played hard.
“Kudos to them,” he continued. “[They] stuck with it, started moving the ball inside the post on us and started getting easy buckets towards the second half, but I’m pleased with just being here, that’s a win just being here in the gym with all these other schools getting shut down and everything.”
Georgetown’s Murphy came back strong on both ends of the floor in the second half, and he and Lucido each finished with eight points to round out Georgetown’s top scorers. Bowen Slingluff (10 points) and Austin Matus (6 points) were Rockport’s offensive leaders.
Georgetown (1-0) will next face North Reading on Friday at 5 p.m., while Rockport (0-1) is scheduled to play Triton on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Georgetown 47, Rockport 39
Rockport (39): Matus 3-0-6, Slingluff 3-2-10, Beal 6-0-16, Murdock 2-1-5, Wheeler 1-0-2, Merz 0-0-0. Totals: 15-3-39
Georgetown (47): Lien 5-2-13, J. Lucido 3-0-8, Murphy 3-0-8, Lyon 5-2-12, Guyer 2-0-4, Nicholas 0-0-0, Walsh 1-0-2, Angelopolus 0-0-0, Giguere 0-0-0, Van Galen 0-0-0. Totals: 19-4-47
3-pointers: R — Beal 4, Slingluff 2; G — J. Lucido 2, Murphy 2, Lien
Rockport (0-1): 12 8 9 10 — 39
Georgetown (1-0): 13 9 16 9 — 47
