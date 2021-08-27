When Chris Gogolos graduated from Newburyport High over a decade ago, if you told him then what he does for work now, he would have laughed in your face.
There was absolutely no way.
“Even going back 10 years ago, I had no clue what I wanted to do,” said Gogolos. “It seemed like every place I applied to back then said ‘Great! Thanks for applying, but you need more experience.’”
But now, that all seems like another lifetime ago.
In the fall 2019, Gogolos was hired as a full-time videographer, associate producer and “jack of all trades” for the New England Patriots. He manages the studios at Kraft Sports Productions, travels with the team, is there for all of their practices and games, and many of the videos and interviews you see on the Patriots’ official website and social media networks are his doing.
He may not have known it at the time, but Gogolos had just landed his dream job.
“I legitimately do a bit of everything,” laughed Gogolos. “Lighting, producing, audio, editing videos, everything like that. I do less now in my third year than in my first two, but it’s still a lot.
“My first job with them was to shoot and edit these small social media pieces. Then it grew to shooting player interviews, shooting practices and shooting games. Kind of like how they do at NFL Films. We do a lot of features. I recently went down to Alabama and did a feature on John Hannah, and we also caught up with David Patten.
“I love it! I absolutely love it. I wouldn’t trade this job for anything.”
All told, it’s certainly been a happy landing for the 31-year-old Gogolos, who now lives in Merrimac with his wife, Greer.
But what if you found out that he went to school to become a teacher?
FOOTBALL IN HIS BLOOD
For Gogolos, every day there seems to be a moment where he still can’t believe he’s working for the organization he grew up rooting for every Sunday.
But it helps that he’s quite familiar with the sport.
A star lineman on both sides of the ball for Newburyport High (Class of ‘08), Gogolos went on to play defensive end at Endicott College where he had a sack, a forced fumble and 27 tackles in 12 games in the 2010-11 season. He graduated with his bachelor’s in science and physical education in 2012, but went back for four more years of school to get his masters in education and athletic administration.
“I didn’t go to school for what I do now,” laughed Gogolos. “I went to Endicott, played football and graduated with a physical education degree.
“I wanted to coach football and be a physical education teacher.”
But it was during his time earning his masters when Gogolos started to get involved using a camera.
“Fast forward to being a graduate assistant at Endicott, and the football program was looking to up their social media presence,” said Gogolos in a 2020 interview with his alma mater. “I volunteered to take the lead on video and graphics.”
Unsurprisingly, he thoroughly enjoyed being behind a camera.
He kept doing work for Endicott after graduating in 2016, but started working full time doing what he went to school for: teaching.
“I taught in Newburyport at the Brown School, which no longer exists, then at Essex Tech in Danvers, then Triton Middle School for a few months,” said Gogolos.
“I was a full-time football coach and physical education teacher.”
CAMERA CAME CALLING
But even though he was happy as a coach and teacher, when Gogolos got behind the camera at Endicott he found a second passion.
He worked full-time, but did photography on the side — sometimes shooting weddings for friends — to scratch his itch.
But opportunities came calling.
In June of 2019, Gogolos was hired by the NFL as a Live Content Correspondent working at Gillette Stadium. He produced and edited videos of the Patriots for the league, and a few months later — after seeing his work — the Pats came calling to hire Gogolos as their full-time associate producer.
The rest has been history.
“I never thought in a million years I’d be shooting film for the team I grew up watching,” said Gogolos. “Even today, we went to NFL Films and I had to pinch myself a couple of times. I grew up watching their season recaps at the end of the year. It was just really cool to be there.
“It was kind of weird leaving teaching, and leaving Newburyport. I grew up there, went to school there and teaching was what I went to school for. But it’s just been so awesome doing this job. It’s a dream.”
No matter what he was doing, Gogolos was working hard at it. He continued doing what he loved, even if it meant long hours, and took a risk to follow a passion.
It worked.
And now he has a job of a lifetime.
“Hopefully I can continue doing this for as long as possible,” he said.
GOGOLOS’ TOP MOMENTS
As you would imagine, Merrimac’s Chris Gogolos has had a lot of cool opportunities and interactions since being hired as an associate producer and videographer for the Patriots a couple of years ago.
But a few stand out above the rest.
“There have been so many moments over the course of my short tenure,” he said. “One of them was down in Alabama hanging out with John Hannah. He’s incredible. When you grow up in New England and you play offensive line, he’s the guy you hear about.
“And for Julian Edelmen’s birthday last year, we couldn’t really film anything new because of the pandemic. But a coworker and I conceptualized this idea that we would take still images from his 11-year career and edit them together to simulate a punt return with different radio calls in the background.
“That was one of my favorite things to work on. It was something completely different than an actual video.”
