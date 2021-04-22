There was never any doubt in Logan Burrill’s mind that he would be joining the Northern Essex Community College baseball team.
Ever since older brother Levi attended Northern Essex nearly four years ago, it was on Logan’s radar, front and center.
“I was always going to come here,” said Logan, who played on the Amesbury High varsity team as a freshman when Levi was a senior. “I remember how my brother said that this was really good baseball and I’d become a better player.”
Now in his second year with the Knights, but because of COVID it’s his first playing ball, Logan hasn’t changed his view one bit. He couldn’t be happier with his decision.
“I love how everyone on the team has this great urge to win and we’re all super competitive,” said Logan, the team’s centerfielder and top power hitter.
Among the more competitive is brother Levi. He had dropped out of school and temporarily moved to California but, when he found out that Logan would be at NECC, he decided to resume his schooling.
“When he (Logan) decided to come to Northern Essex, I said ‘Why not?’” said Levi, a superb pitcher who is committed to Division 2 Franklin Pierce next year. “I like playing with him and seeing him go through the process. He’s going to be a great player.”
Logan, at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, boasts speed and power and is definitely showing signs of being great. He is hitting .384, leads the team in home runs (8), RBI (33) and also has 15 stolen bases in 23 games. And defensively, he’s been more than rock solid.
“He’s very fast and he gets a good jump on the ball so he runs a lot of balls down,” said Northern Essex coach Jeff Mejia. “And he has a great arm.
“Logan is just a great all-around player. He has a great swing and he can be very patient. And he’s still growing, probably transitioning from a speed guy to more of a power guy.”
For much of his development, Logan gives credit to older brother Levi.
“He’s been like my coach for hitting and fielding,” said Logan, who hit .440 last summer for the Rowley Nor’Easters in the North Shore Baseball League. “He’s really like my hitting coach.”
During the pandemic lockdown and whenever time has allowed, the two brothers headed to an open field in Amesbury and threw batting practice to each other to stay sharp.
“I think that helped a lot,” said Logan. “He’s obviously a real good pitcher and it’s pretty competitive when we face each other.”
Moreover, Logan believes he’s at his best when his brother is on the mound.
“Playing on the same team with him is pretty awesome and I think I have my best games when he is pitching,” said Logan. He fires me up.”
Levi will not be around next year, of course, but Logan is still looking forward to an extra year of development at Northern Essex. “I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else,” he said.
But first, he and his brother are focused on ending their career together with a bang.
“We want to go all the way,” said Logan. “I think we have a dangerous team, really scary. We just need to be more consistent and, like the coach says, be more focused for the whole game.”
At least when Levi is pitching, that shouldn’t be a problem.
***
Perfection
Amesbury’s Levi Burrill has broken out as one of the area’s top pitchers across all levels of baseball, and on Tuesday he turned in arguably the best game of his career, pitching a five-inning, mercy-rule shortened perfect game to help Northern Essex beat NHTI 18-0. Burrill faced the minimum 15 batters, struck out 12 of them and only allowed one ball to even leave the infield, a shallow fly ball to right. Overall Burrill has an ERA of 3.27 and has struck out 45 batters in 33.0 innings.
