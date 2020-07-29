Local athletic directors weigh in on hurdles pandemic presents to fall sports

Courtesy PhotoMembers of the Newburyport and Pentucket boys cross country teams take off from the starting line at Maudslay State Park during last fall's dual meet. While cross country is generally considered a low risk sport, the pandemic will still present challenges to it and other fall sports should the season take place. Among them, how will schools transport teams will lots of athletes to meets given expected limits on bus capacity? Who will schools get to play, and how long will their seasons be? Athletic directors are still working out answers to these and other questions.