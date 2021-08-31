Local Boxes

Photo courtesy of Eddie O'ConnellJoe O'Connell makes birdie on 9th hole to bring home 34 points for Newburyport during their season-opening match on Monday.

Monday, Aug. 30 highlights

Golf

Newburyport 144, Hamilton-Wenham 108

Newburyport points leaders: Joe O’Connell 34, Charlie Forrest 25, Will Palermino 23, Cam Collette 22, Parker Cowles 21, Brody Brown 19

Records: Hamilton-Wenham 0-1, Newburyport 1-0

Tuesday, Aug. 31 highlights

Golf

Triton 123, Manchester-Essex 81

Triton points leaders: Griffin Houlihan 26, Rick Gardella 25, Connor Houlihan 24

Records: Manchester 0-1, Triton 1-0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you