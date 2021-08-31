Local Boxes

Monday, Aug. 30 highlights
Golf
Newburyport 144, Hamilton-Wenham 108
Newburyport points leaders: Joe O’Connell 34, Charlie Forrest 25, Will Palermino 23, Cam Collette 22, Parker Cowles 21, Brody Brown 19
Records: Hamilton-Wenham 0-1, Newburyport 1-0
Tuesday, Aug. 31 highlights
Golf
Triton 123, Manchester-Essex 81
Triton points leaders: Griffin Houlihan 26, Rick Gardella 25, Connor Houlihan 24
Records: Manchester 0-1, Triton 1-0
