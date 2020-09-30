Tuesday, Sept. 29
Golf
Rockport 132, Amesbury 81
Team leaders: A — Brady Landry 17 points, Ian Pelletier 15, Billy Sprounis 15
Records: Amesbury 0-1, Rockport 1-0
Ipswich 97, Georgetown 83
Records: Georgetown 0-1, Ipswich 1-0
Windy with rain, heavy at times, early. Then clearing Sunshine returning for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 1:29 am
Rowley, MA - Thomas J. Sudol, 67, of Rowley, Massachusetts, passed away on September 18, 2020, at the Bedford VA Hospital. He was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Stanley Sudol and Celia Palen. He graduated from Haverhill High School in 1971, where he next joined …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.