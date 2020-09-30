Tuesday, Sept. 29

Golf

Rockport 132, Amesbury 81

Team leaders: A — Brady Landry 17 points, Ian Pelletier 15, Billy Sprounis 15

Records: Amesbury 0-1, Rockport 1-0

Ipswich 97, Georgetown 83

Records: Georgetown 0-1, Ipswich 1-0

Tags

Recommended for you