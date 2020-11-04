Local football programs holding fall workouts despite season's postponement

Normally the epicenter of the high school sports world, football fields across the state have gone dark this fall as schools continue to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Yet while the games won’t begin until at least early spring, this fall hasn’t been a total loss for the local high school football community.
When the MIAA announced its plans to postpone high school football to the floating “Fall 2” season, it also voted to allow football programs to hold fall workouts in the meantime. Several local programs have taken advantage of the opportunity, with Newburyport and Amesbury football among those meeting this fall to get a head start on preparations for the upcoming season, whenever that might be.
“We got approval to do two days a week of practice and workouts,” said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. “It’s very minimal what we can do but it’s good to get the kids together, we’re still able to do skills and drills to teach kids some football.”
While COVID-19 safety protocols prevent teams from holding anything resembling a normal football practice, the workouts have given coaches the opportunity to keep their players in shape while building up a base of knowledge, especially among the less experienced players. A big part of the workouts have involved getting new freshmen up to speed, while also covering formations, strategy, technique, leverage and other mental aspects of football.
“It’s been no pads, masks all the time, drill work, skill building type of stuff, and I think it’s been great. Feedback from the kids has been great, they’re excited to be at it,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “So far it’s been a positive experience for everyone involved and it’s been good for the kids to stay involved.”
While some schools like Newburyport and Amesbury have been able to hold workouts, others like Pentucket haven’t due to significant logistical challenges. For most programs around the state those have been related to local COVID-19 prevalence, but for Pentucket the bigger issue has been the ongoing construction at the high school.
“We are constantly in contact with [the players] and they have stayed focused and tight as a group. Our captains and seniors have shown great leadership,” said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary. “We are under serious construction over here on campus, which creates an extra obstacle for us to overcome along with all the COVID restrictions for the other fall sports.”
For those who are holding workouts, the sessions have been well attended, with almost everyone expected to play football taking part with the exception of a small handful who are trying other fall sports instead. While everyone would prefer to be playing for real, the sessions have been a welcome respite in what has otherwise been a lost season.
“More than anything it’s been a weird year obviously but it’s good to get the kids together and have some, I don’t want to say some sense of normalcy, but to get together and talk football,” Smolski said. “The kids miss it, we as the coaches miss it and it’s great to get the family back together.
“You don’t realize how much you miss football until you actually get to get out and see the kids two days a week and actually do stuff with them,” he continued. “It’s really been a pleasure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.