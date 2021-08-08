The Spartans Basketball Club will be holding their first tryout on Sunday, August 22 at the Sports Barn Facility in Hampton, NH. Players of all levels and from all towns are welcome to tryout for one of the largest programs in New England.
The Spartans Big 3v3 Camp is taking place on August 16th-19th at the Sports Barn in Hampton NH as well. The camp is Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for players going into second grade through 11th grade. The cost is $175 for the camp.
Contact Chris Coates at Coatesnew@hotmail.com for more information on both camps.
