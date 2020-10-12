Monday was a long time coming for the Amesbury field hockey team, which beat Hamilton-Wenham 1-0 to pick up the program's first Cape Ann League victory in nearly four years.
Ava Harlow scored the game's lone goal in the first half, taking an assist from Ella Bezanson and finishing to put her team ahead for good. From that point on the defense kept the Generals at bay, and goalie Sydney Calderwood made five saves to preserve the shutout victory.
Amesbury's last win over a CAL opponent came against North Reading all the way back in 2016, and since then all three of the team's victories have come in non-league competition against Lawrence. First-year head coach Kerri Doherty said afterwards that her team had been working towards a breakthrough like this and deserved to have its efforts rewarded.
"We came off a great game versus Newburyport, who is obviously a very tough team. We moved the ball extremely well, we kept them scoreless at the half, so the gameplan today was to play our game, which was move the ball to the outside of the field, transition up the right and execute," Doherty said. "Today was exciting, energy was high because it was the first time spectators were allowed, so it was nice to put up a W in front of not only our home fans but with a home team advantage."
With the win Amesbury improves to 1-2 but will have to quickly prepare for a tough stretch. The Indians will host perennial CAL power Lynnfield on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. before hitting the road to face North Reading on Friday.
"We have a tough schedule this week, we have Lynnfield coming," said Doherty, a Lynnfield alum who spent the last three years on the Pioneers' coaching staff as an assistant. "So I always say soak it in and celebrate, I'm proud of them and they should feel proud of themselves, and tonight they should take a minute to focus and we do have a big game tomorrow."
Newburyport field hockey dominates
The Newburyport field hockey team made short work of Rockport on Monday, beating the Vikings 6-0 to remain unbeaten nearly halfway through the season.
The Clippers took an 3-0 lead into halftime thanks to two goals from Olivia McDonald and one from Lilly Ragusa, and in the second half Newburyport piled on three more thanks to Ashley Ventura, Rita Cahalane and Morgan Valeri. Shannon Brennan tacked on two assists and Cahalane had an assist as well. Jane Mettling had five saves to record the shutout.
With the win Newburyport improves to 4-0 and will next host Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
McElhinney sisters key Clipper comeback
After surrendering a quick goal within the first five minutes, the Newburyport girls soccer team responded with authority, scoring three goals in under 10 minutes to seize control en route to a 4-1 win over Rockport.
Norah McElhinney led the way for the Clippers, answering Rockport's goal with the game-tying goal less than a minute later on an assist from her younger sister Deirdre McElhinney. Isabella Rosa scored the go-ahead goal shortly after in the 11th minute, Deirdre McElhinney tacked on a third in the 15th minute and then Li McClure scored a fourth on a penalty kick early in the second half. Allie Water and Molly Webster each tallied assists.
Newburyport (2-1) will be at Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Triton golf stays perfect
The Triton golf team picked up a 140-114 win over Manchester Essex on Monday, with Cael Kohan (29 points) once again leading the team in scoring. He was followed by Rick Gardella (27 points), Connor Houlihan (26 points) and Noah Winnick (23 points) as the Vikings improved to 4-0 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.