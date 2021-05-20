The Amesbury softball team continued its red hot start to the spring on Wednesday, beating Hamilton-Wenham 24-1 in a five-inning blowout.
The Indians collectively amassed 22 hits, with Izzy Levasseur leading the way with a 5 for 5 day plus three runs and three RBI, and Olivia DeLong went 3 for 3 with six RBI and four runs while also pitching the first two innings, striking out five with no hits and no walks.
Among the others to enjoy big days, Ella Delisle, Ella Bezanson, Nuala Arsenault, Olivia Levasseur and Lauren Celia all had two hits each, and Olivia Levasseur also pitched the last three innings, allowing only one hit with four strikeouts and two walks.
Amesbury is now a perfect 4-0 on the year heading into Thursday's big rivalry game against Newburyport.
Sargent goes deep, again!
Pentucket softball shortstop Sarah Sargent has been having a brilliant season, and on Wednesday the senior hit a home run for the third game in a row. Sargent went deep for a two-run shot as part of a 1 for 4 day, which was one of the highlights as Pentucket dropped an exciting but heartbreaking 6-5 game in extra innings to Lynnfield on Senior Night.
Pentucket led 5-1 after the bottom of the fourth, but Lynnfield came from behind with two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings, tying the game on a home run in the seventh. Lynnfield would then take the lead in the top of the eighth and held on for the win.
In addition to Sargent, Pentucket also got a strong performance by Megan Codair, who went 2 for 3 with a run, and from pitcher Charlotte Latham, who was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI at the plate while also recording seven strikeouts in the circle.
Newburyport girls tennis stays perfect
The Newburyport girls tennis team seized control of the CAL Kinney championship picture on Wednesday, beating top contender Lynnfield 4-1 to stay unbeaten on the year. Caroline Schulson and Elle Doucette both won in straight sets at first and second singles respectively, and the doubles teams of Molly Page and Li McClure and Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman won each of their matches as well to clinch the big win. Newburyport is now 5-0 on the year.
Pentucket track sweeps H-W
The Pentucket boys and girls track teams enjoyed dominant performances in Wednesday's wins over Hamilton-Wenham, with the boys winning 92-38 while the girls won 128-14. Among the many winners for Pentucket were Kinneal Dickens (triple jump, pole vault 100 hurdles, 4x100), Emily Rubio (400 hurdles, long jump, tied high jump, 4x400), Sabrina Campbell (200, tied high jump, 4x400), Reese Gallant (100, tied high jump, 4x100), Syeira Campbell (400, 4x400), Dexter Stark (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, high jump) and Jon Marks (javelin, discus). The girls are now a perfect 3-0 on the season while the boys are 1-2.
