Amesbury’s Olivia DeLong pitched a five-inning no hitter for the second time this spring on Thursday, shutting down Pentucket to help the Indians’ softball team to a 14-0 win.
DeLong struck out 13 Pentucket batters and walked two from the circle, and she also enjoyed a monster day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
Amesbury led 2-0 after the second before the bats heated up for six runs in the top of the third, and after tacking on another run in the fourth the Indians scored four more times in the fifth to wrap up the mercy rule win.
In addition to DeLong’s performance, Amesbury’s Nuala Arsenault also went 2 for 2 with three RBI and a run, and Ella Delisle, Ella Bezanson, Olivia Levasseur and Izzy Levasseur all had two hits each for the Indians too.
Amesbury is now 8-0 on the season while Pentucket falls to 3-8.
Donovan named All-State for Fall 2 football
Coming off a brilliant Fall 2 season in which he led Amesbury football to a 5-1 record and earned Daily News MVP and CAL Baker Defensive Player of the Year honors, Amesbury’s Kyle Donovan was among 26 players named to the Mass High School Football Coaches Association All-State Team.
Donovan was one of three CAL players to earn the honor along with Ipswich’s Nikhil Walker and Lynnfield’s Jack Ford. This spring Donovan led the Greater Newburyport area with 44 points scored and 444 yards rushing while also tallying 20 solo tackles, five tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, three pass break-ups and two interceptions.
Dupere earns Third-Team All-American
On the eve of the NCAA Regionals, Amesbury’s Jared Dupere was announced as a Third-Team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball. Dupere, a former Governor’s Academy standout, is now in the midst of a historic junior season with Northeastern University baseball. Dupere is tied for third in the nation with 21 home runs and this weekend will lead the Huskies in the NCAA Regionals, where Northeastern is grouped with America East champion NJIT, Big Ten champion Nebraska and SEC champion Arkansas, the host team and the No. 1 team in the country.
Kohan’s bomb in seventh lifts Triton
Cael Kohan capped off a big day at the plate with a solo home run in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie, powering Triton baseball past Pentucket in a huge 7-4 win.
Kohan finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and following his home run Kyle Odoy and Andrew Masher kept the rally going, eventually coming around to score on a Ryan Lindholm grounder. Marco Carillo got the win after pitching two scoreless innings of relief, and Dylan Watson pitched five strong innings as the starter while going 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI at the plate.
Pentucket’s top performer was Trevor Kamuda, who went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Kamuda also had a double to lead off the bottom of the third and eventually came in to score the game-tying run, which knotted the score at 4-4, where it remained until the seventh.
Triton and Pentucket are both now 5-6 on the season. Triton is at Ipswich on Friday while Pentucket looks to bounce back Sunday at Amesbury.
Dominant effort for Triton girls lacrosse
The Triton girls lacrosse team enjoyed one of their best performances of the season on Thursday, dominating from wire to wire to beat Lynnfield 13-5 at home.
Triton led 3-1 after the first, 6-3 at halftime and then outscored the Pioneers 5-0 in the third to seize control of the game. Ashley Silva led the way offensively with three goals and four assists, Chloe Connors had three goals and two assists and Maddie Hillick had a goal and three assists in one of the best games of her career.
Triton is now over .500 at 5-4 and will face a huge test next Tuesday when rival Pentucket comes to town.
