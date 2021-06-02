Jax Budgell homered and Newburyport baseball scored four runs late to earn a 9-3 win over rival Pentucket, officially clinching at least a share of the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title.
Newburyport led 3-1 after the first, 5-3 after the fourth and then tacked on four in the top of the seventh to pick up the win, and ace Jack Fehlner pitched another gem, going the distance while allowing three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
In addition to Budgell (1 for 2, home run), Newburyport's offense was led by Ryan Archer (1 for 4, three RBI), Jacob Buontempo (2 for 3, three runs, RBI), Lucas Stallard (2 for 3, two runs). Pentucket's top performer was Trevor Kamuda, who went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Newburyport (10-1) is at Hamilton-Wenham on Friday while Pentucket (5-4) hosts the Generals on Wednesday.
Triton walks off in seventh
Triton softball rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pick up an 11-10 walk-off win over Lynnfield on Monday. Izzy Oldoni had a home run, a double and scored the game-winning run on a passed ball in the seventh to lead the Vikings, and overall she went 2 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
In addition to Oldoni's heroics, Triton also got two hits from Kyla Story and Skylar Colburn, Grace Romine went 1 for 1 with two RBI, two walks and a run, and Mallory Johnson pitched a complete game with five strikeouts for the win.
Triton (5-5) will look to keep its momentum going on Friday when the Vikings host Ipswich.
Mogavero's big finish
As the lone senior on the Georgetown softball team, Madeleine Mogavero made her Senior Day one to remember. The ace pitcher threw a one-hitter in six innings and then capped off the game with a walk-off home run to clinch the 13-1 mercy rule victory.
Mogavero went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and the sixth-inning solo shot, and she was helped offensively by Allison Mansfield (3 for 4, two runs, RBI) and Lily Caplin (2 for 3, three RBI, run), and Lauren Dullea, Meghan Skahan and Zoey Halman all went 2 for 3 with one run as well, with Skahan adding two RBI.
Georgetown (3-8) will now wrap up its season next Monday against Amesbury.
Mickelson's big day
Pentucket girls lacrosse's Lana Mickelson had another huge scoring day on Tuesday, scoring eight goals to help her team to a 19-11 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Audrey Conover added five goals and two assists, Greta Maurer had a goal and seven assists and Mackenzie Currie had two goals and an assist as Pentucket improved to 6-2 on the year.
Smith shuts the door
Pentucket goalie Cam Smith had a brilliant afternoon Tuesday, making 19 saves to help shut down Hamilton-Wenham in a 11-4 win. Ben Turpin led the offense with four goals and three assists, Aidan Tierney had three goals and three assists, Henry Walsh had three goals and Seamus O'Keefe had three assists to lead the offense. Pentucket is now 5-3 on the year and next hosts Newburyport on Friday.
Abt, Watson homer in loss
Triton's Joe Abt and Dylan Watson both hit home runs on Monday, but it wasn't enough as Triton baseball fell to Lynnfield 14-8. Triton was doomed by an eight-run bottom of the fifth, and though the Vikings responded with three runs in the top of the sixth, the Vikings couldn't get any closer. Watson finished 3 for 4 on the day, including the home run, and Cael Kohan was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
