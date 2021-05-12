Newburyport baseball made Tuesday’s home opener a happy one as Jacob Buontempo and Owen Tahnk helped lead the Clippers to a 7-1 win over Pentucket.
Buontempo hit a home run as part of a 2 for 2 day, and he also had two runs scored and two RBI to lead the offense. Tahnk, meanwhile, earned the win after going five innings with one run allowed and five strikeouts.
Pentucket led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning but Newburyport struck for two runs in the fourth and fifth and then three runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away. Jack Fehlner and Lucas Stallard both had two hits as well and Ryan Archer had two RBI as part of his 1 for 2 day. Pentucket was collectively held to just three hits, though Will Roberts struck for an RBI double in the top of the second to put his team ahead early.
Newburyport (2-0) next plays Ipswich on Thursday while Pentucket (1-2) looks to bounce back Thursday at Manchester Essex.
Triton wrestling wins spring opener
The historic spring wrestling season is officially underway, and Triton got off to a great start by picking up a 39-19 win over Saugus-Peabody on Tuesday. Triton got wins from Tori Orender (113, pin 2:18), Lucas Bistany (126, pin 1:14), Alex Montes (152, dec. 6-3), Douglas Alyward (160, pin 5:33), Nolan Merrill (195, by forfeit) and Ashton Wonson (285, pin 1:58), and senior Hunter Parrott wrestled probably the best match of the day, bumping up to 220 to face Saugus’ Doug Clark, the reigning Division 3 North champion at heavyweight. Despite giving up at least 30 pounds, Parrott sent the match to overtime before losing an 8-6 decision. Triton (1-0) will now look ahead to Thursday when it faces Danvers.
Habib’s huge day
Newburyport softball freshman Grace Habib had a day to remember on Monday, going 4 for 4 with four RBI to help lead the Clippers to a 9-4 win over Pentucket. Cali Caponigro was 1 for 3 with three RBI and Nieve Morrissey and Emma Keefe each had two hits while Emily Meleedy picked up the win. Pentucket got two RBI from Sarah Sargent and Charlotte Latham went 3 for 4 with a run scored to help her own cause on the mound. Newburyport improved to 2-0 with the win and next host Ipswich on Wednesday.
Pentucket softball bounces back
Following Monday’s loss, Pentucket softball got back in the win column in a big way with a 15-1 win over Georgetown. Meg Hamel went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored to lead the offense and Sarah Sargent went 2 for 5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored of her own. Sydney Pichette was 3 for 5 with three runs and an RBI and Charlotte Latham went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI while also allowing just two hits in a winning effort on the mound. Pentucket (1-3) is at Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday.
Triton baseball mercies Lynnfield
Triton baseball erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to help earn a 12-2 mercy rule victory over Lynnfield on Tuesday. Andrew Masher led the way by going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, and every player in Triton’s starting lineup recorded at least one hit, with Griffin Dupuis going 3 for 3 with a run scored out of the nine hole. Triton (2-1) will be at Georgetown on Thursday.
Harring, Kimball lead Amesbury
It got a little dicey at the end, but Amesbury’s Trevor Kimball was able to get the job done, earning his first career win in a complete-game 8-7 victory against Manchester Essex. The sophomore went the distance and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out four with no walks, and he also tallied two RBI to help his own cause in a 1 for 2 day at the plate. Fellow sophomore Jake Harring was also brilliant, going 4 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI, and Tim Gilleo also had two RBI in a 1 for 2 day at the plate. Amesbury is now 2-1 on the year and will host North Reading on Thursday.
Mickelson leads offensive explosion
Lana Mickelson is having a monster start to the season for Pentucket girls lacrosse, and she was at it again on Monday to help her team beat Triton 26-14. The junior scored nine goals with three assists to lead the way, bringing her to 16 goals through just two games, and Pentucket also got seven goals from Audrey Conover and six goals and an assist from Greta Maurer.
Triton’s offense enjoyed a productive day as well, with Chloe Connors tallying five goals and three assists, Kate Trojan adding five goals and two assists and Ashley Silva potting four goals with one assist. Pentucket is now 2-0 and will host Newburyport on Wednesday while Triton falls to 0-2 and is at Lynnfield on Thursday.
Triton boys lacrosse breaks through
Triton boys lacrosse has the look of a real contender, and on Monday the Vikings picked up a statement win by beating Pentucket 9-6. Jared Leonard and Carson Purcell each scored three goals to lead the Vikings and Pentucket was led by Henry Walsh, who scored twice. Triton is now 1-1 after a tight loss with CAL Kinney contender Newburyport in the opener and will next host Lynnfield on Thursday. Pentucket (1-1) looks to bounce back Wednesday at Newburyport.
Pentucket girls tennis sweeps
The Pentucket girls tennis team enjoyed a brilliant showing on Monday against Triton, sweeping the Vikings 5-0 for the team’s first win of the year. Olivia Colby (6-4, 6-3), Parker Greason (6-2, 6-0) and Liberty Jackson (6-1, 6-0) all won in straight sets in their respective singles matches, and the doubles pairings of Anna Milne and Sophie Heussar (6-1, 6-2) and Ava Spencer and Lindsay Whalen (6-2, 6-0) won their matches in convincing fashion as well. Pentucket (1-1) will be at Newburyport on Wednesday while Triton (0-2) aims to bounce back Wednesday at home against Lynnfield.
