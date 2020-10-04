The Newburyport girls soccer team got off to a great start on Saturday, as Matigan Defeo scored the game’s lone goal to help the Clippers beat North Reading 1-0 on opening day.
Defeo’s goal came in the 45th minute on an assist from Katie Gallagher, who coach Kevin Sheridan said played a terrific all-around game. Goalies Anneliese Truesdale and Gabby Loughran had three saves each to combine for the shutout, and Newburyport (1-0) will now face Pentucket on Wednesday.
Pentucket piles on offense
Speaking of Pentucket, the Sachems exploded out of the gate with a dominant 10-0 win over Triton girls soccer in their opener. Sophomore Sabrina Campbell scored a career-high four goals, Mackenzie Currie had two goals and an assist and Jacey Jennings had a goal and five assists to lead the way on offense.
In addition, Syeira Campbell (1 goal, 1 assist), Mollie Cahalane (1 goal, 1 assist), Lauren Nightingale (1 goal) and Riley Bucco (1 assist) all contributed to the offense as well, and goalies Emma Breen and Sophie Heusser had four saves each to combine for the shutout.
Clipper boys settle for tie
The Newburyport boys soccer team surrendered a late penalty kick goal Saturday’s season-opening 1-1 tie against North Reading. The Clippers initially took the lead on a goal by Brady O’Donnell early in the second half, but the Hornets responded after capitalizing on the foul in the box before the third quarter was done.
Newburyport will now look ahead to arguably its biggest game of the season, as the Clippers face Pentucket in what is expected to be a battle of the CAL’s top teams. That game will be Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Pentucket Regional Middle School.
Cullen’s big day
The Newburyport golf team remained unbeaten over the weekend after taking down Manchester Essex 169-126 on Saturday. Newburyport’s Andrew Cullen led the way with a monster 36-point performance to lead all scorers, teammates Sam Lyman and Tyler Cowles were close behind with 29 points each and Joe O’Connell had 28 points. The Clippers are now 3-0 on the young season.
Girls on top of their game
The Cape Ann League has seen its fair share of talented female golfers come through its ranks, but it’s not often you see two girls going head to head in their respective team’s No. 1 position. That was the situation Friday as Pentucket junior Ava Spencer and North Reading freshman Isabel Bronzena duked it out, with each scoring 34 points to tie for the overall lead. North Reading won the overall match 142-106, and Dom Cignetti was Pentucket’s next highest scorer with 19 points.
Hat tricks galore
Two locals recorded hat tricks during Friday’s field hockey openers, with Callie Beauparlant leading Newburyport with three goals in her team’s 6-3 win over North Reading, and Georgetown’s Vivian Burr had three goals to lead the Royals past Amesbury 4-0. Pentucket’s Lana Mickelson and Haley Dwight also scored two goals each in their team’s 4-2 win over Triton.
