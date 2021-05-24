Trailing Amesbury 6-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Newburyport baseball rallied for a thrilling 7-6 win on Saturday, with junior Quinn Fortuna delivering the game-winning, walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Amesbury initially took the lead after scoring once in the top of the fourth and then five times in the top of the fifth, with Tim Gilleo leading the charge with three RBI on the day. Newburyport answered in the bottom of the fifth, with Jacob Buontempo blasting a three-run home run for his second homer of the season to cut the deficit to 6-5.
The Clippers tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth after Ryan Archer drove in Connor Stick on an RBI double, and after reliever Charlie Forrest held Amesbury scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Clippers completed the rally after Lucas Stallard singled, stole second and then scored on Fortuna’s walk-off.
Newburyport wound up tallying seven hits as a team, with Jax Budgell contributing an RBI along with Buontempo (3), Archer and Stallard, and Drew MacDonald and Trevor Kimball each had two hits for the Indians.
Newburyport is now 7-0 on the season and will look to stay unbeaten when it heads to Lynnfield on Tuesday. Amesbury is now 4-3 and hosts Ipswich on Tuesday.
Triton delivers for Dawson
Triton baseball had a little extra motivation when it took the field on Saturday, as it was playing for coach Ryan McCarthy’s three-year-old grandson Dawson, who suffers from cystic fibrosis and was honored during a ceremony prior to the game. As part of the Cystic Fibrosis Awareness effort, Triton brought its “A” game and beat Manchester Essex handily by a score of 8-1.
Joe Abt and Cole Daniels led a balanced offensive effort for the Vikings, tallying two hits each as the Vikings spread out 12 hits over the course of the game. The Vikings did the bulk of their damage during a six-run bottom of the fourth, and that was enough for pitchers Cael Kohan and Marco Carillo, who combined to allow just three hits and one run with nine strikeouts on the day.
Triton is now 4-3 on the season and will next host North Reading on Tuesday.
White’s big finish
Rowley’s Thomas White is widely regarded as the nation’s top baseball prospect in the Class of 2023, and on Saturday the Phillips Academy sophomore capped off an outstanding spring by pitching a complete-game shutout to beat archrival Phillips Exeter 1-0 in the team’s season finale.
White, a big lefty who stands at 6-foot-5 and touches 97 miles per hour on the radar gun, allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out 15 on the day. Phillips Andover finished the season 13-1 and has earned national recognition as the No. 19 ranked team in the country by Perfect Game, and beyond White the team also boasts loads of college prospects, including North Andover standout and Georgetown University commit Matt Sapienza.
Dwight dominates
Chase Dwight had an epic day for Pentucket baseball on Saturday, leading his team at the plate and on the mound for a 13-1 win over Rockport. Dwight was a perfect 4 for 4 with three doubles, seven RBI and two runs scored, and he also earned the win after pitching a complete game with one run allowed on three hits and six strikeouts in five innings.
Ethan Hunt was also 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI, Trevor Kamuda was 1 for 2 with four runs scored, and Joe Lynch hit his third double in two games to help Pentucket improve to 5-3 on the season.
Triton softball bounces back
After dropping two tough losses over the past week, Triton softball picked up a big bounce-back win on Saturday, hanging on to beat Pentucket 15-13. The Vikings scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and led 15-7 going into the top of the seventh before Pentucket mounted a big comeback, scoring six runs before the Vikings finally slammed the door.
Izzy Reiniger and Isabella Oldoni both came through with four hits each at the top of the order, and Sarah Sargent and Bailey Stock each had three hits for Pentucket. Triton is now 3-4 and is at North Reading on Monday, while Pentucket falls to 3-5 and hosts Rockport on Wednesday.
Olson’s big night
Facing off against Lynnfield under the lights Friday night, Triton boys track and field picked up a 95-40 win thanks in large part to the talents of Matt Olson. The senior had three individual wins in the long jump (18-7 1/2), high jump (5-10) and 400 hurdles (67.65) while also playing a part in Triton’s 4x100 victory alongside Josh Monroe, Eliot Lent and Parker Burns.
Reilly Gagnon also had three wins in the triple jump (40-4), 110 hurdles (15.38) and 400 (51.19), Lent had two wins in the discus (99-3) and javelin (137-2), Graham Stedfast won the 2-mile (10:49.01) and Bryan Nichols won the 800 (2:17.93).
The Triton girls lost their meet 76-68, with Aleyo Amasa-Titus (100, 4x100) and Kyla Prussman (800, 4x400) both winning an individual race and a relay while Teagan Wilson helped Triton win both the 4x100 and 4x400.
Triton girls lacrosse wins thriller
The Triton girls won the game of the weekend in the local lacrosse scene, pulling out a hard-fought 14-12 win over North Reading. Trailing 11-10 entering the fourth quarter, the Vikings finished strong and outscored the Hornets 4-1 down the stretch, with Kate Trojan (six goals, two assists), Ashley Silva (five goals, three assists) and Chloe Connors (three goals, three assists) taking care of business in the offensive end.
The Vikings’ performance was a highlight of an overall dominant weekend across the area. The Newburyport and Pentucket boys teams both won their games 14-2, the Triton boys won 11-3 and the Newburyport girls won 26-1 in their Friday games.
