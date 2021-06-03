Nick Gaeta and Rob Popielski combined for a three-hit shutout as Georgetown baseball picked up a decisive 6-0 win over Rockport on Wednesday.
Gaeta pitched six scoreless innings with three hits and six strikeouts, and he also went 2 for 3 with two RBI to help his own cause. Georgetown took the lead early with two runs in the first, another in the third and three more in the fifth, and Popielski came in for a scoreless seventh inning to shut the door.
In addition to Gaeta, Jake Thompson also had two RBI and a run scored on a 1 for 2 day, and brothers Jack and Carter Lucido both went 2 for 3, with Jack adding a run and an RBI as well.
Georgetown is now 4-8 on the year and will be at Ipswich next Monday at 3:45 p.m.
Big inning sinks Pentucket
What initially was shaping up to be a pitcher’s duel got away from Pentucket in a big way Wednesday, as Hamilton-Wenham scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth to earn a 12-0 mercy rule victory.
Silas Bucco was Pentucket’s top batter, accounting for half of the team’s four hits in a 2 for 3 day, and Joe Lynch and Trevor Kamuda had Pentucket’s other hits.
Pentucket (5-5) will now look to bounce back Thursday at home against Triton at 3:45 p.m.
