Richie Hardy officially stands alone atop the Pentucket hockey career scoring leaderboard, surpassing Billy Bomba to become the program’s all-time leading scorer in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Newburyport. The senior had a goal and an assist to move to 122 career points, giving him 58 goals and 64 assists, both of which are also now all-time program records as well.
Hardy’s efforts played a big role in keeping Pentucket within striking distance of Cape Ann League contender Newburyport, but the Clippers pulled out the close win thanks in large part to a terrific performance by Jon Groth, who recorded a hat trick while assisting on Owen Spence’s goal to play a role in all four of his team’s scores. Max Puleo and Zach Wilson had two assists each and Cam Caponigro and Cam Tinkham each had helpers as well in the win.
Newburyport’s win on Saturday came a day after also pulling out a tight 1-0 win over Lynnfield on Friday afternoon. Ryan Archer scored the game-winning goal in that one, with Puleo and Groth tallying assists while goalie Jackson Marshall made 18 saves in the shutout. Newburyport is now 4-0-1 on the season and tied for first in the CAL standings with Triton.
Triton blows out Rockport
Triton hockey kept pace with Newburyport this weekend by handing Rockport a 9-2 thumping on Saturday. Cael Kohan and James Tatro led the way with two goals each, with Tatro also adding an assist. Trevor Quigley also had a goal and two assists, Matt Egan had a goal and an assist, Brady Lindholm had two assists, C.J. Howland, Alex Sharpe and Ben Rennick each had one goal and Aidan Lowry and Jack Lindholm both had one assist. The Vikings are also now 4-0-1 on the year.
Kirby, Bell lead Clipper girls
Thanks in large part to the efforts of Izzy Kirby and eighth grade goalie Allie Bell, Newburyport girls hockey beat Gloucester 3-0 on Saturday to pick up its second win of the season. Kirby scored Newburyport’s first two goals unassisted to help give the Clippers the lead, and Bell took care of business from there, making 18 saves for her first career shutout. Senior captain Erin Irons had the third goal with assists from Shannon Brennan and Ellie Turgeon, and the Clippers are now 2-1 on the season overall.
Amesbury girls get first win
Back on the court after a two-week delay early in the season, the Amesbury girls basketball team finally picked up its first win after beating Lynnfield 47-43 on Friday afternoon. Avery Hallinan was the Indians’ top scorer with 17 points, and Amesbury also got eight points from Olivia DeLong and six points from Mary Bullis. The Indians are now 1-1 on the year.
Keliher drops 28
Amesbury boys basketball dropped a tough 75-68 loss to Lynnfield on Friday to drop to 0-2, but not before junior Cam Keliher turned in a monster performance to help the Indians make a big push late. Keliher scored a season-high 28 points to lead his team, making three 3-pointers while scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help Amesbury get within striking distance, but Lynnfield got big games of its own from Jack Ford (30 points) and Luke Martinho (23 points) to hold the Indians off.
