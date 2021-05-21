With the game tied 1-1 heading into the top of the seventh, Pentucket baseball delivered a two-run rally to beat Lynnfield 3-1 on Thursday.
Andrew Melone started the rally with a one-out single, Joe Lynch reached on an error and sophomore Trevor Kamuda gave Pentucket the lead with a run-scoring double. With runners on second and third and still one out, junior Chase Dwight hit an RBI single to extend the lead, and from there pitcher Ethan Hunt took care of the rest.
The Pentucket ace went the distance for the third time this season, improving to 3-0 after allowing just one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Dwight finished 2 for 4 on the day and Lynch scored two of Pentucket’s runs, plating the team’s first in the top of the first inning. Pentucket is now 4-2 on the season.
Ward leads way as Newburyport track wins big
Trevor Ward enjoyed another terrific outing to help lead Newburyport boys track to a decisive 103-42 win over Ipswich. The senior won three individual events, taking the long jump (19-3), triple jump (40-9) and 200 (22.9) while teaming with Caden Eiserman, Adam Bovee and Ean Hynes to win the 4x100 relay (46.8).
Eamonn Sullivan also won both the shot put (40-3) and discus (98-4), and Newburyport’s other winners included Austin Hyer (pole vault, 8-6), Grayson Fowler (high jump, 6-2), Hynes (110 hurdles, 17.1), Will Acquaviva (100, 11.5), TJ Carleo (mile, 4:42), Evan Armano (400 hurdles, 66.3), Ethan Downs (800, 2:08) and Bradford Duchesne (2-mile, 10:26).
The girls wound up losing their meet to Ipswich by a razor thin margin, losing in the final event to fall 74-71. Caity Rooney won two events for the Clippers, taking the pole vault (7-0) and high jump (4-8), and the other winners were Madigan Defeo (javelin, 84-0), Meg Murray (triple jump, 31-3), Hailey LaRosa (mile, 5:49) and Violet Moore (800, 2:42). The boys are now 3-0 while the girls fell to 0-3.
Six points for Connors
Triton girls lacrosse’s Chloe Connors has been one of the area’s breakout players of the spring, and on Thursday the sophomore standout tallied six points for the Vikings in a 16-11 loss to Hamilton-Wenham. Connors had a goal and five assists to lead the offense, with Kate Trojan adding four goals, Ashley Silva and Brooke Nangle two goals each and Maddie Hillick a goal and an assist. Triton is now 2-3 on the season.
Cystic fibrosis awareness game
If you’re looking to support a great cause, consider heading down to Eiras Park in Rowley on Saturday morning for Triton baseball’s Cystic Fibrosis awareness game. The Vikings will be hosting Manchester Essex for an 11 a.m. start, and prior to the game the team will be hosting a brief ceremony in honor of Triton coach Ryan McCarthy’s grandson.
