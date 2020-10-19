The Newburyport field hockey team remained perfect on Saturday after coming from behind to pick up an emphatic 3-1 win over Georgetown.
Georgetown struck first in the opening minutes on a quick goal by Ally Countie, but Newburyport's Ashley Ventura answered with the first of her two goals minutes later to tie the game. Callie Beauparlant gave Newburyport the lead early in the second quarter, and then Ventura struck again early in the third to give the Clippers all the room they would need.
Beauparlant tallied the assists on both of Ventura's goals and Rita Cahalane got the assist on Beauparlant's goal. Newburyport goalie Jane Mettling had two saves and Georgetown's Bronwyn Hadley had eight.
Newburyport is now a perfect 6-0 and will face a tough test on Tuesday when the Clippers hit the road to face Manchester Essex (3-1) at 4 p.m. Georgetown (2-2) is at Triton (0-3) on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
Calderwood keeps Amesbury close
Amesbury field hockey goalie Sydney Calderwood turned in an MVP caliber performance to keep her team within striking distance in Friday's 3-1 loss to North Reading. The senior made 25 saves on the rain-soaked afternoon, with Amesbury sticking within one goal for most of the day until the Hornets finally broke through with a late goal to seal the deal.
Ava Harlow scored Amesbury's lone goal with Brianna Morel earning the assist. Amesbury (1-3) will next host Rockport (1-3) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Big showdown coming
The Cape Ann League title race will likely be decided on Monday, as unbeaten rivals Newburyport (8-0) and Triton (5-0) are set to face off at the Rowley Country Club at 3:30 p.m. Triton is the defending CAL champion and is coming off a perfect 18-0 season last fall, but Newburyport has been dominant as well. In terms of production and depth, the two teams are quite evenly matched, with Newburyport coming in averaging 144.75 points per match while Triton is averaging 141.8.
Should Newburyport win, the Clippers could wrap up a perfect season with a win over Rockport (6-1) on Thursday. Triton will still have four matches to go, starting with a date against rival Amesbury (0-5) on Tuesday.
