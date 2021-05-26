Local Roundup: Newburyport, Triton track split thrilling twilight meet

The Newburyport and Triton outdoor track and field teams went head to head under the lights on Monday night, splitting a thrilling twilight meet in which the Newburyport boys won 81.5-63.5 to stay unbeaten and seize control of the CAL Kinney title race while the Triton girls pulled out a tight 74-70 victory.
On the boys side, Newburyport dominated the field events to gain an edge that Triton couldn't overcome. The Clippers went 1-2-3 in both the shot put (Eamonn Sullivan, 39-7 3/4) and pole vault (Austin Hyer, 8-6) while also sweeping the 800 (TJ Carleo, 2:02.4). Newburyport's Trevor Ward won both the triple jump (40-8 1/2) and 100 (11.4) while splitting his head to head matchup with Triton star Reilly Gagnon, who beat Ward in the long jump (20-5) and took second to the Clipper star in the triple jump while also winning the 400 hurdles (58.7) and 110 hurdles (15.9). Triton's Graham Stedfast also won both the mile (4:51.8) and 2-mile (10:28.3).
For the girls, Triton and Newburyport were neck and neck until the final events, with the Vikings taking the 4x100 relay, 2-mile and 200 to clinch the victory. Sarah Harrington (11:59.6) and Grace Sousa went 1-2 in the 2-mile and then Aleyo Amasa-Titus (28.4) won the 200, giving the Vikings enough of a cushion to survive Newburyport's win in the 4x400.
Triton's Julia Beauvais also won both the long jump (15-1 3/4) and 100 hurdles (17.7) while Newburyport's Caity Rooney won the high jump (5-0) and pole vault (7-6).
DeLong pitches no hitter
Amesbury softball's Olivia DeLong became the second Indians pitcher to throw a no-hitter on Monday, shutting down Ipswich in a dominant 20-0 victory. DeLong had 13 strikeouts with no walks in the five-inning win, and she also went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI at the plate. Beyond DeLong's heroics, Amesbury also got a 4 for 4 performance from Ella Bezanson, who scored five runs in the mercy rule win. Amesbury is now 6-0 heading into Wednesday big road game at Lynnfield.
Newburyport suffers first loss
The Newburyport baseball team dropped its first game of the season, losing 5-4 to Lynnfield on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning. Newburyport led 4-0 after the top of the fifth but allowed two runs in the bottom of the fifth, two more in the sixth and then the winning run in the seventh. Jacob Buontempo hit a home run and went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI to help lead the offense, and Brady Ford went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Newburyport is now 7-1 on the season and will next face Georgetown on Thursday.
Pentucket boys lacrosse rallies late
Trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, Pentucket boys lacrosse rallied for three straight goals to beat Lynnfield 9-8 on Monday afternoon. Goalie Cam Smith had a huge day, making 13 saves to keep Pentucket within striking distance, and Seamus O'Keefe led the scoring with two goals and two assists. Pentucket (3-2) next hosts Ipswich on Wednesday.
Mickelson scores 10
Nobody in the area has been as prolific as Pentucket's Lana Mickelson to start the spring, and on Monday the junior had her biggest scoring day yet, potting 10 goals with an assist to help Pentucket girls lacrosse beat Lynnfield 21-8. Charlene Basque and Audrey Conover each had four goals and Greta Maurer had three goals with five assists. Mickelson now has 36 goals through six games and will look to keep her hot streak going on Wednesday at Ipswich.
Johnson goes yard
Triton softball's bats heated up again on Tuesday as the Vikings beat Hamilton-Wenham 24-7 for the team's third 20-plus run outburst of the season. Freshman Mallory Johnson led the charge with a three-run home run to help the Vikings improve to 4-5 on the season. Triton will next face Amesbury on the road Saturday.
Georgetown baseball rebounds
Georgetown baseball snapped its five-game skid with a 5-2 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Monday. The Royals were led by Ayden Kent, who went 3 for 3 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored, and Garrett Sedgwick pitched a complete game while holding the Generals to just two runs. Georgetown is now 3-6 and hosts Newburyport on Thursday.
Mansfield leads Royals
Georgetown softball's Allison Mansfield crushed a home run as the Royals beat Hamilton-Wenham 14-2 on Monday. Lily Caplin, Zoey Halman and Meghan Skahan all had three hits as well, with Skahan driving in three runs. Georgetown (2-5) is at Newburyport on Wednesday.
Parrott earns OT win
Hunter Parrott had the match of the day on Tuesday, winning a 4-2 decision in overtime at 220 pounds to help Triton wrestling to a 39-24 win over Gloucester on Senior Day. Fellow seniors Chris Montes (9-5 decision) and Dylan Karpenko (pin at 2:42) also won as the Vikings improved to 4-0 on the spring. Triton will next host Masconomet/Essex Tech on Thursday.
Newburyport boys top Amesbury
Newburyport boys tennis demonstrated its proclivity for winning close matches again on Monday, edging out Amesbury for a 3-2 win. Will Smith (7-5, 6-4) won at third singles, the team of Tommy Jahn and Finn Sullivan (6-0, 6-1) won at first doubles and Nathaniel Howard and Austin Yim (6-0, 6-4) won at second doubles. For Amesbury, Alex Pucillo (6-1, 6-0) won at first singles and Ryan Roberts (6-4, 6-4) won at second singles.
Clipper girls tennis sweeps
Newburyport girls tennis stayed unbeaten with a decisive 5-0 sweep of Amesbury on Monday. Caroline Schulson and Elle Doucette both led the way with perfect 6-0, 6-0 wins at first and second singles respectively. Newburyport is now 7-0 on the season.
