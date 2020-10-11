Brady O’Donnell continued his hot start to the season, recording a hat trick to help lead the Newburyport boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Amesbury on Saturday. O’Donnell scored his team’s first three goals before Jamie Brooks added the fourth, and the Clippers also got assists from Ryan Archer, Henry Acton, Max Gagnon and Trevor Ward.
Tommy Jahn also made three saves to record the shutout, and with his performance O’Donnell is now up to four goals in two games to start the year. Newburyport (1-0-1) will host Rockport on Monday at 10 a.m., and Amesbury (0-2) will host Hamilton-Wenham at the same time.
Clippers erupt in second half
With their game still scoreless at halftime, the Newburyport field hockey team blew by Amesbury in the second half, scoring five goals after the break to pick up a 5-1 win on Friday. Callie Beauparlant led the offense with two goals and an assist and Lilly Ragusa recorded three assists. Ashley Ventura, Meghan Murray and Olivia McDonald all scored as well and Shannon Brennan tallied an assist.
Amesbury’s lone goal was scored by Madyson Pope, and Amesbury goalie Sydney Calderwood made 15 saves in the loss. Newburyport goalie Jane Mettling had a light day by comparison, recording one save for the shutout.
Newburyport (3-0) hosts Rockport on Monday at 12:30 p.m., while Amesbury (0-2) hosts Hamilton-Wenham at 10 a.m.
Newburyport golf still unbeaten
The Newburyport golf team is closing in on an undefeated season, picking up a convincing 157-85 win over Ipswich on Saturday afternoon. Colin Richmond was the top performer for the Clippers, earning medalist honors with 32 points, and Andrew Cullen (30 points) and Sam Lyman (26 points) were each close behind to help clinch the win.
Newburyport is now 7-0 on the season with three regular season matches left to play. The Clippers will be at Rockport on Tuesday and then will host Amesbury on Wednesday before facing reigning CAL champion and fellow unbeaten Triton next Monday in what could amount to a de facto CAL title match.
Kohan paces Triton golf
Meanwhile, Triton golf also took care of business in its match on Friday, beating North Reading 139-117 to improve to 3-0. Reigning Daily News MVP Cael Kohan was the top scorer with 34 points, and Connor Houlihan (26 points) and Rick Gardella (21 points) each chipped in great performances to keep the Vikings unbeaten.
Triton has a busy week ahead of it, with matches against Manchester Essex on Monday, at Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday and at Ipswich on Wednesday before next Monday’s showdown with Newburyport.
