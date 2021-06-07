The Pentucket boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, edging Newburyport in a thrilling 3-2 match. Eighth grader Kyle Greason proved the difference, stepping in at third singles to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to clinch the win.
All told Pentucket swept the singles matches, with Ben Brookhart also winning in three sets at second singles by a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, and Stratton Seymour won at first singles 6-2, 6-1. Newburyport won both doubles matches, with Tommy Jahn and Finn Sullivan cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win at first doubles while Nathaniel Howard and Austin Yim won at second doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Pentucket (1-7) next hosts Amesbury on Wednesday while Newburyport (4-4) hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday.
Odoy, Daniels pitch Triton past Ipswich
Making his first start of the season on the mound, Kyle Odoy allowed just one run over four innings to pick up the win while Cole Daniels pitched three scoreless frames to finish out Triton baseball's 7-1 win over Ipswich. The pair collectively struck out 11 Ipswich batters on the day, with Daniels fanning seven, and Brady Lindholm and Andrew Masher led the way offensively with two hits, with Lindholm also driving in a pair of runs. Triton (6-6) is now back to .500 and will be at Newburyport on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Hunt shuts down Amesbury
Pentucket ace Ethan Hunt was brilliant Sunday despite the sweltering temperatures, pitching a complete-game with 10 strikeouts to beat Amesbury 9-1. Hunt held Amesbury to just three hits, and he was helped offensively by sophomore Trevor Kamuda, who went 3 for 3 with a run and three RBI, and by Chase Dwight, Silas Bucco and Will Roberts, who all drove in two runs each. Pentucket is now 6-6 on the year while Amesbury falls to 6-5.
Newburyport boys lax pulls away
Thanks to a four-goal run in the second quarter, the Newburyport boys lacrosse team pulled away and picked up a decisive 11-3 win over Pentucket on Friday. The Clipper run broke a 2-2 tie at the end of the first quarter, and Newburyport's defense wound up holding Pentucket to only one goal the rest of the way, which didn't come until the fourth quarter. Oliver Pons and Andrew Cullen each had hat tricks for the Clippers and Ryan Cottone added two goals and four assists. Newburyport (8-1) will be at Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday and Pentucket (5-4) hosts Triton on Tuesday.
Story's big day
Triton softball freshman Kyla Story had another big day at the plate on Monday, going 4 for 5 with three runs and four RBI to lead the Vikings to a 13-4 win over Ipswich. Sophomore Haleigh Harris also had three hits, and she and Gabby McKendry had two RBI each to help power another explosive outing for the Vikings lineup. Triton (6-5) has now won three straight and will next host Newburyport on Monday.
Four straight for Clippers
Newburyport softball is also riding a big win streak, with the Clippers picking up their fourth straight victory on Friday in a 6-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Freshman Emily Meleedy returned to the mound and pitched a complete game shutout, and fellow freshman Grace Habib went 3 for 4 with two RBI. First pitch for Newburyport (7-4) and Triton will be at 4 p.m.
Newburyport girls tennis still perfect
The Newburyport girls tennis team moved another step closer to an undefeated regular season on Friday, sweeping Pentucket for a 5-0 win. Elle Doucette had the big win of the day, battling with Pentucket standout Parker Greason for a three-set victory at second singles. Doucette won the first set 6-4, lost the second 4-6 and then came back to finish the match with a 6-3 win in the third.
Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-2) and Katherine O'Connor (6-0, 6-1) won their matches at first and third singles with little difficulty, and the doubles teams of Molly Page and Li McClure (6-1, 6-2) and Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman (6-4, 6-3) took care of business as well. Newburyport (10-0) will be at Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday and Pentucket (1-8) is at Amesbury on Wednesday.
Northeastern baseball eliminated
Amesbury's Jared Dupere and the Northeastern baseball team saw their NCAA dream come to an end over the weekend, as the Huskies were eliminated in regional play following a pair of losses to Nebraska and NJIT. The former Governor's Academy standout went 1 for 4 with two runs and two RBI in the Huskies' 8-6 loss to No. 19 ranked Nebraska on Friday, and on Saturday he went 0 for 3 with a hit by pitch and a run scored in Northeastern's season-ending 3-2 loss to NJIT. The Huskies finished their historic season 36-12 overall.
