The Pentucket girls track team eked out a tight 43-42 win over Cape Ann League powerhouse North Reading on Thursday, earning eight personal bests to help pull out the victory.
Reese Gallant (6.9, 55 meters) and Emily Rubio (5-4, high jump) set personal bests to win their respective events, and Libby Murphy (mile, 6:23.5) and Syeira Campbell (300, 42.7) also took first, and Pentucket also had seven athletes take second plus two more finish third. Dickens also set a personal best in the 55 hurdles (9.1), Sage Smith in the 55 meters (7.3), Sabrina Campbell in the 300 (43.2) and high jump (5-0), Lia Alsup in the 1,000 (3:45.7) and Casey Pedersen set a record to take third in the 1,000 (3:47.8).
On the boys side, Pentucket lost to North Reading 48-38. Alex Bishop took first in the hurdles (8.7) and high jump (5-6), Will Roberts won the 300 (39.1), Seamus O’Keefe won the 1,000 (3:00.2) and the relay team of O’Keefe, Roberts, Colin Costa and Bishop won the 4x400 (3:42).
Amesbury girls win, boys tie Manchester Essex
The Amesbury track teams came within a hair of sweeping Manchester Essex on Thursday, with the girls winning 54-32 to improve to 2-1 on the season while the boys tied the Hornets 42-42 to move to 2-0-1.
McKenna Hallinan helped lead the way by winning the 55 hurdles (9.9) and tying with Lidya Belanger for first in the high jump (4-2). Nixie Raymond won the 55 meters (7.5), Sadie Cacho-Negrete won the 2-mile (13:12), Avery Hallinan won the shot put (28-9 1/2) and the relay team of Belanger, McKenna Hallinan, Avery Hallinan and Raymond won the 4x400 relay (4:35).
For the boys, Ben Ayotte won the 55 meters (6.6) and high jump (5-6), Xavier Roy won the hurdles (8.9), John Remington-Field won the 300 (38.5), Max Bohler won the 1,000 (2:49.2), Jadriel Laracuente won the shot put (41-5) and the relay team of Roy, Ethan Rowe, Bohler and Ayotte won the 4x400 (3:41.6).
Thursday, April 8
Boys Indoor Track
Amesbury 42, Manchester 42
Area winners:
55-meter dash: Ben Ayotte 6.6; 55 hurdles: Xavier Roy 8.9; 300: John Remington-Field 38.5; 1,000: Max Bohler 2:49.2; SP: Jadriel Laracuente 41-5; HJ: Ayotte 5-6; 4x400: Amesbury (Roy, Ethan Rowe, Bohler, Ayotte) 3:41.6
Records: Amesbury 2-0-1
North Reading 48, Pentucket 38
Area winners:
55 hurdles: Alex Bishop 8.7; 300: Will Roberts 39.1; 1,000: Seamus O’Keefe 3:00.2; HJ: Bishop 5-6; 4x400: Pentucket (O’Keefe, Roberts, Colin Costa, Bishop) 3:42.0
Records: Pentucket 1-2
Girls Indoor Track
Amesbury 54, Manchester 32
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Nixie Raymond 7.5; 55 hurdles: McKenna Hallinan 9.9; 2-Mile: Sadie Cacho-Negrete 13:12; SP: Avery Hallinan 28-9 1/2; HJ (tie): Lidya Belanger 4-2, M. Hallinan 4-2; 4x400: Amesbury (Belanger, M. Hallinan, A. Hallinan, Raymond) 4:35
Records: Amesbury 2-1
Pentucket 43, North Reading 42
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Reese Gallant 6.9; 300: Syeira Campbell 42.7; Mile: Libby Murphy 6:23.5; HJ: Emily Rubio 5-4
Records: Pentucket 2-1
