Trailing North Reading 7-5 at halftime, the Triton girls lacrosse team locked down in the second half and came from behind for an exciting 9-7 win on Friday.
Triton goalie Julia Price made 11 saves while recording a shutout in the second half to help fuel the comeback, and the Vikings scored four unanswered goals after the break to pull out the win. Kate Trojan led the way with three goals and two assists and Ashley Silva had two goals as the Vikings improved to 4-4 on the season.
Triton is now scheduled to close the regular season with four straight home games, starting with Lynnfield on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Stallard shuts it down
Newburyport baseball has gotten outstanding pitching all season long, and Lucas Stallard kept that streak going with another great outing in Friday’s 5-2 win over Rockport. The junior pitched a complete game and surrendered just two unearned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out seven, and he also went 1 for 4 with a run scored at the plate.
Ryan Archer led the offense with three RBI on a 1 for 3 day, and Michael Habib went 2 for 3 as the designated hitter. Newburyport (9-1) will be at Pentucket on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Clippers post second shutout
Newburyport boys lacrosse is enjoying one of the best defensive seasons by a local boys team in area history, and on Friday the Clippers posted their second shutout of the year by beating Lynnfield 14-0 on Senior Day.
Sophomore defensemen Jack Hadden and Will Gagnon were dominant, and sophomore faceoff specialist Colin McLoy was a perfect 12 for 12 on faceoffs. Junior goalie Ryan Portalla made seven saves, including one at the buzzer to preserve the shutout, and sophomore Oliver Pons enjoyed a career day offensively with three goals and three assists.
Newburyport has now allowed two goals or fewer in four games this season, and overall the Clippers have allowed only 4.6 goals per game on the year. The Clippers (7-1) will next face Pentucket at Pipestave Field on Friday at 4 p.m.
Newburyport softball explodes
Newburyport softball’s offense caught fire on Friday as the Clippers mercy ruled Rockport for a 14-0 win in five innings. Freshman pitcher Emily Meleedy got the complete-game shutout while going 4 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored, sophomore Nieve Morrissey went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBI, and Cali Caponigro and Madeline McLeod each had two RBI to help lead the offense.
Newburyport (5-4) will next host Pentucket on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Clippers stay perfect
Newburyport girls tennis took another step towards an undefeated season Friday, sweeping Rockport for a 5-0 win. Caroline Schulson rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles, and the Clippers got wins at both doubles positions despite fielding different pairings than usual. Ana Lynch and Li McClure teamed at first doubles for a 6-2, 6-3 win, and Riley McLoy entered the varsity lineup alongside Elizabeth Newman and helped earn a 6-1, 6-3 win at second doubles.
Amesbury track romps
The Amesbury boys and girls track teams cruised to a pair of easy wins over Hamilton-Wenham on Friday, with the boys winning 122-20 while the girls won 109-32. Max Lapointe enjoyed a career day in the throwing events, winning both the shot put (42-10 1/4) and discus (135-0); Ben Ayotte won four individual events in the long jump (20-4), high jump (5-2), 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.6); and Madison Sanchez got two individual wins plus a relay to lead the girls, taking the pole vault (8-0), 200 (30.1) and 4x100 relay (54.7) alongside Nixie Raymond, Avery Hallinan and McKenna Hallinan.
Pentucket boys earn rain-soaked win
Pentucket boys lacrosse snapped its two-game losing streak and survived horrendous playing conditions to beat North Reading 10-6 on Saturday. Aidan Tierney scored a team-high five goals, Seamus O’Keefe had two goals and two assists and goalie Cam Smith made 13 saves in one of his strongest performances of the year. Pentucket (4-3) next hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday.
