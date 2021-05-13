The biggest individual matchup of the Greater Newburyport tennis season went down on Wednesday afternoon, and Newburyport sophomore Caroline Schulson emerged with a major statement win, beating Pentucket senior and reigning Daily News MVP Olivia Colby in straight sets head to head.
Schulson, playing in just her second varsity match, beat the Franciscan University (Ohio) commit 6-2, 6-4. Schulson is herself a highly regarded college prospect and barring any unexpected developments should now be considered among the top players in the Cape Ann League.
In addition to Schulson’s big win, Newburyport also got straight-set victories from Elle Doucette (6-4, 6-2), Katherine O’Connor (6-2, 6-1) and the doubles teams of Molly Page and Li McClure (6-0, 6-0) and Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman (7-5, 6-0).
Meleedy’s big day
Newburyport softball freshman Emily Meleedy is beginning to look like a real standout, enjoying a huge performance to lead her team to a 10-5 win over Ipswich on Wednesday. Meleedy went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and six RBI while also improving to 3-0 as a starting pitcher in the victory. In addition, Cali Caponigro went 3 for 4 with an RBI and freshman Emma Keefe went 2 for 3 with four runs scored. Newburyport is now a perfect 3-0 on the year and will next face Lynnfield on Monday.
Clippers shut the door
Facing a Pentucket team that had topped 19 goals in each of its first two games, Newburyport girls lacrosse’s defense slammed the door as the Clippers cruised to an impressive 18-5 win. Sam King led all scorers with five goals, Anna Affolter added four more and Izzy Rosa had three goals and three assists. Pentucket was led by Greta Maurer with two goals and an assist, and Lana Mickelson had one goal and two assists. Newburyport (2-0) will host Ipswich on Friday and Pentucket (2-1) hosts Manchester Essex on Friday.
Pouring on the runs
Triton softball’s bats went nuclear for the second time this spring, as the Vikings once again topped the 20-run plateau in a 27-2 win over Georgetown on Wednesday. Among the many notable performances, pitcher Mallory Johnson earned her first career win while Skylar Colburn, Reagan Haley, Emily Johnson and Gabby McKendry all recorded their first hits of the year. Madeleine Mogavero was Georgetown’s top performer, going 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Dickens’ great start
Kinneal Dickens won three individual events to help lead Pentucket girls track to an 86-59 win over Newburyport in its season opener. Dickens won the pole vault (7-6), triple jump (33-0 1/2) and 100 hurdles (17.3), and Emily Rubio also came through with wins in the high jump (5-4), long jump (16-5 1/4) and 4x400 relay alongside Libby Murphy, Lia Alsup and Syeira Campbell. The Newburyport boys beat Pentucket 99-46 in their meet to improve to 2-0 on the year.
Newburyport boys win debut
Playing under the Clipper banner for the first time in three years, Newburyport boys tennis picked up a decisive 4-1 win over Pentucket on Wednesday. First singles player Sean Gundrum (3-6, 6-4, 6-1) and the first doubles combo of Tomas Jahn and Finn Sullivan (6-2, 4-6, 6-4) pulled out three-set wins to clinch the victory, and Newburyport also got wins from Will Smith at third singles (6-0, 6-0) and from Nathaniel Howard and Austin Yim at second doubles (6-0, 6-1).
Georgetown baseball rolls
Georgetown baseball improved to 2-1 on the season with a convincing victory late Tuesday night, beating Rockport 12-3 in four innings. Iain Kantorski went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the offense, and Jack Lucido earned the win with no earned runs over three innings while also tallying two RBI at the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.