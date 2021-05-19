Newburyport sophomore Owen Tahnk shut down Lynnfield baseball in Tuesday’s 2-0 win, allowing just five hits while striking out six in a complete game shutout.
Tahnk was brilliant on a day where Newburyport’s bats were quiet for most of the afternoon, but the Clippers came through with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to give Tahnk all the breathing room he would need. Michael Habib started the rally with a one-out single, Jack Fehlner and Tony Lucci both walked and then Lucas Stallard had a deep sacrifice fly to score Habib. Jacob Buontempo added a two-out RBI single to cap off the rally, and Tahnk took care of business from there.
Newburyport is now 5-0 on the year and is at North Reading on Friday.
MacDonald shuts down Ipswich
Not to be outdone, Amesbury’s Drew MacDonald also pitched a complete game shutout to help Amesbury baseball beat Ipswich 11-0. MacDonald allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and helped his own cause by going 1 for 2 with three runs and an RBI. Jake Harring was the Indians’ other top performer, going a perfect 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBI at the plate. Amesbury is now 4-1 and next hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday.
