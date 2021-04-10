The undefeated Triton boys and Newburyport girls track teams assured themselves of another banner on Friday, as the two teams clinched their respective Cape Ann League championships for the second and third straight seasons.
The Triton boys beat Newburyport in thrilling fashion, 44-42, with the 4x400 relay team of Reilly Gagnon, Griffin White, Parker Burns and Graham Stedfast clinching the meet with by winning in 3:40.5.
Gagnon in particular was brilliant on the day, winning the 55-meter hurdles with a personal best 8.2 while winning the high jump in his first time ever competing in the event with a 5-8 height. He also ran a 52.8 split in the 4x400 relay, and assistant coach Tyler Colbert indicated he also recently committed to run Division 1 track at the University of Rhode Island.
Triton's other winners included Graham Stedfast in the 2-mile (10:24), Parker Burns in the 600 (1:30.9) and Peter Scangas in the 300 (38.1), and Newburyport's winners included Ean Hynes in the 55-meter dash (6.7), Brendan Kealey in the mile (4:51.7), TJ Carleo in the 1,000 (2:45.9) and Caden Eiserman in the shot put (33-2 1/2).
The Newburyport girls team's victory was considerably more lopsided, with the Clippers winning most of the events en route to a 66-23 win. Nieve Morrissey took the 55-meters (7.4), Annie Shay won the 300 (44.8), Liberty Palermino won the 600 (1:39.8), Ellie Schulson won the 1,000 (3:20.8), Samantha King won the shot put (31-1 1/4), Caity Rooney took the high jump (4-8) and the relay team of Schulson, Addie Moore, Clara Riley and Palermino won the 4x400 (4:34.2).
Triton's winners were Ava Burl in the mile (5:47), Julia Beauvais in the hurdles (10.1) and Grace Sousa in the 2-mile (12:42).
The Triton boys are now 3-0 while Newburyport falls to 1-2. Newburyport girls are now 2-0-1 and clinched the title thanks in large part to Pentucket's win over North Reading earlier this week. The Triton girls are now 0-3.
Boys Track
Triton 44, Newburyport 42
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Ean Hynes (N) 6.7; 55 hurdles: Reilly Gagnon (T) 8.2; 2-Mile: Graham Stedfast (T) 10:24; 300: Peter Scangas (T) 38.1; 600: Parker Burns (T) 1:30.9; 1,000: TJ Carleo (N) 2:45.9; Mile: Brendan Kealey (N) 4:51.7; SP: Caden Eiserman (N) 33-2 1/2; HJ: Gagnon (T) 5-8; 4x400: Triton (Gagnon, Griffin White, Burns, Stedfast) 3:40.5
Records: Triton 3-0, Newburyport 1-2
Girls Indoor Track
Newburyport 63, Triton 23
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Nieve Morrissey (N) 7.4; 55 hurdles: Julia Beauvais (T) 10.1; 2-Mile: Grace Sousa (T) 12:42; 300: Annie Shay (N) 44.8; 600: Liberty Palermino (N) 1:39.8; 1,000: Ellie Schulson (N) 3:20.8; Mile: Ava Burl (T) 5:47; SP: Sam King (N) 31-1 1/4; HJ: Caity Rooney (N) 4-8; 4x400: Newburyport (Schulson, Addie Moore, Clara Riley, Palermino) 4:34.2
Records: Triton 0-3, Newburyport 2-0-1
