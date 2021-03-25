Local Roundup: Triton volleyball bounces back with big win over Georgetown

Following a tough loss to Ipswich on Monday afternoon, the Triton girls volleyball team bounced back with a convincing 3-0 victory over Georgetown to get back into the win column.
The Vikings were in full control throughout, winning the three sets 25-5, 25-12 and 25-9. Every player on Triton's roster played, with Mia Berardino (18 aces, three kills), Molly Kimball (five aces, five assists, four kills) and Evelyn Pearson (four aces) leading the way.
Triton is now 4-2 on the season and will host Hamilton-Wenham on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Georgetown (0-5) is back this Thursday and will host a make-up match against Pentucket at 4:30 p.m.
Newburyport volleyball wins third straight
Since dropping a disappointing match against Triton last week, the Newburyport volleyball team has bounced back with three straight wins in dominant fashion, with Wednesday's 3-0 sweep of Pentucket being the latest.
Newburyport won 25-9, 25-19, 25-9 to improve to 4-2 on the season, keeping pace in what's proving to be a crowded upper half of the Cape Ann League standings. Abigail Gillingham led the way with 17 aces, Sydney Yim had nine assists and five aces and Viive Godtfredsen (six kills), Laney Lucci (four kills) and Sophia Messina (two blocks) all made key contributions as well.
Newburyport will look to make it four in a row on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Ipswich, while Pentucket (0-5) will look to pick up its first win on Thursday at Georgetown at 4:30 p.m.
Amesbury parents to be admitted by Manchester Essex
Up to two parents of Amesbury High football players will be admitted at this Saturday's road game at Manchester Essex, according to an announcement by Manchester Essex athletic director Jordan Edgett. In the announcement, Edgett said that the Hornets would be expanding their attendance policy to allow the road parents along with two parents and siblings of all Hornet football and cheerleading athletes and members of Manchester Essex's senior class. Those who plan to attend will be required to pre-register in advance, and Amesbury fans are asked to watch from the Lincoln Street end zone area to keep separate from the Manchester Essex crowd. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The announcement ensures that road fans will be permitted at all three games involving Greater Newburyport area teams this weekend. Triton had previously announced that up to two family members per Newburyport athlete will be allowed at Friday's Triton vs. Newburyport showdown, and Lynnfield High plans to allow a contingent of Pentucket fans at Friday's Lynnfield vs. Pentucket game as well.
Wednesday, March 24
Girls Volleyball
Triton 3, Georgetown 0
Kills: T – Molly Kimball 4, Mia Berardino 3
Blocks: T – Emma Campbell 1
Assists: T – Izzy Oldoni 5, Kimball 5
Aces: T – Berardino 18, Kimball 5, Evelyn Pearson 4
Digs: T – Nicole Trotta 3, Trinity Cole 3
Georgetown (0-5): 5 12 9 – 0
Triton (4-2): 25 25 25 – 3
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0
Kills: Viive Godtfredsen 6, Laney Lucci 4
Blocks: Sophia Messina 2
Assists: Sydney Yim 9
Aces: Abigail Gillingham 17, Yim 5
Newburyport (4-2): 25 25 25 – 3
Pentucket (0-5): 9 19 9 – 0
