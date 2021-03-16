After falling behind by one set early, the Triton girls volleyball team bounced back to sweep the ensuing three sets to pick up a big 3-1 win over Newburyport on Monday.
Newburyport took the first set 25-16 before the Vikings answered with a 25-16 win in the second, 25-20 in the third and 25-18 in the fourth to clinch the win.
Triton's Mia Berardino enjoyed a dominant performance, leading the Vikings with 18 kills, six aces, seven digs and two blocks. Molly Kimball tallied 17 assists, five kills and three aces, Evelyn Pearson had 12 kills, six digs and three aces, Nicole Trotta and Jessica Manganello had seven digs each and Emma Campbell had five kills in what amounted to a terrific all-around team performance.
For Newburyport, Ava Hartley had nine kills and two blocks, Sydney Yim had 18 assists, Viive Godtfredsen had six kills, Emma Foley had three aces and Sophia Messina had two blocks.
Triton is now 2-1 on the season and will face Pentucket on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Newburyport falls to 1-2 and will aim to bounce back against Georgetown on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Pentucket volleyball falls to H-W
The Pentucket girls volleyball team dropped its second match of the year on Monday, falling to Hamilton-Wenham 3-1.
Pentucket won the first set 25-19 but couldn't keep the Generals at bay from there, dropping the next three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-12.
Pentucket (0-2) will be at Triton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Hamilton-Wenham (2-0) is at North Reading at the same time.
