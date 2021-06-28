Due to a forfeit by West sectional champion Hampshire Regional, the Triton wrestling team has advanced to the Division 3 state final and will host the championship match on Thursday morning.
Triton will face the winner of Monday's state semifinal between Ashland and Norton, and the final will begin at 10 a.m. either outside at the football stadium or inside the gym, depending on the weather that morning.
Triton is seeking its first state dual meet championship in 10 years. The Vikings previously won the team title in 2011 and this year's team has proven to be among the most successful in program history, running the table for an undefeated CAL/NEC title before topping Gloucester and Tyngsborough to claim the Division 3 North sectional title.
Amesbury Little League wins first two in District 15 play
The Amesbury Little League All-Stars have impressed in their first weekend of District 15 pool play, beating Beverly 14-4 in their opener last Thursday before beating Danvers National 10-6 in Game 2 on Saturday.
Against Danvers National, Amesbury scored twice in the top of the first after Evan Murphy (hit, 2 runs) reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a hit by Connor Mazzaglia (3 for 3, walk, 3 RBI). Mazzaglia came around to score shortly afterwards when Michael Bayko (1 for 1, 3 walks, 2 RBI) singled and Logan Genualdo (1 for 2, walk, RBI) and Braden DeLisle each walked to make it 2-0.
Amesbury opened a comfortable lead with four more runs in the top of the third. Jacob Noyes walked, stole second and scored on a Connor Scialdone (2 for 5, double, RBI) base knock. Danny Dalton reached on an error, stole second and scored on a Murphy hit, and then Mazzaglia and Bayko scored on a two-run single by Anderson Bolth.
Danvers scored three runs in the third but Amesbury answered with two runs in the fourth on a two-run Genualdo hit. Mazzaglia later had another two-run double in the fifth, and after Danvers National rallied for three more in the fifth Murphy came on in relief and shut the door.
Bayko earned the win on the mound, pitching four strong innings as the starter with three runs and seven strikeouts.
In the opener against Beverly, Amesbury jumped in front early with two runs in the first and second innings, and then the team blew the game open in the fourth after sending 11 batters to the plate to score six runs. Another run would follow in the fifth and then Amesbury finished the scoring with three in the sixth, capped off by a two-run bomb by Connor Schialdone, who was 3 for 4 on the day.
Mazzaglia, who got the start and allowed just one run on five hits over 3.2 innings, delivered one of the big hits early with a two-run home run in the second. Murphy (4 for 5, 3 runs, 3 RBI) and Bayko (3 for 5, 3 RBI) also had big days at the plate, Dalton, Genualdo and DeLisle all reached base safety multiple times and Nicholas Creps and Will Figulski scored as part of the big six-run rally.
In addition to Mazzaglia, Scialdone and Bayko also pitched and combined to help close out the win.
Thursday's win carried extra significance because it marked Amesbury's final game at the home Cashman Elementary School fields, which are about to become a construction site for the new school building. Amesbury (2-0) will now face Manchester Essex on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Ipswich.
