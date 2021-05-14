Triton senior Cael Kohan dealt a gem for the Vikings on Thursday, pitching a complete game shutout to beat Georgetown baseball 5-0.
Kohan struck out 10 while allowing six hits and no walks in the victory, and he also helped his own cause by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored at the plate to lead the offense. Joe Abt also had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three RBI, a double, two stolen bases and a run scored and Ryan Lindholm and Tim Carter tacked on one RBI each as well.
Though Georgetown struggled to get its bats going, Iain Kantorski had a brilliant day individually. The catcher went 3 for 3 with a double and two stolen bases, and Jack Lucido, Garrett Sedgwick and Jake Thompson had Georgetown’s other three hits.
Triton (3-1) will next host Rockport on Saturday, and Georgetown (2-2) will aim to bounce back on Saturday at Pentucket.
Amesbury softball tops CAL power North Reading
In a matchup of the Cape Ann League’s top two teams, Amesbury softball asserted itself in a huge 4-0 win over North Reading on Wednesday afternoon. Alana Delisle got the win after throwing five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, and Olivia DeLong slammed the door with two scoreless innings plus three RBI at the plate. Ella Delisle and Ella Bezanson both had triples for the Indians, and Bezanson also ended the game with a shoestring catch in center field and a throw to first to double up the runner for the game’s last out. Amesbury (2-0) will next face Ipswich on Monday.
Hunt pitches Pentucket past M.E.
Pentucket’s Ethan Hunt was brilliant in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Manchester Essex, pitching a complete game with one run allowed while striking out seven. He also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a run scored and Pentucket also got RBIs from Joe Lynch and Kyle Ventola, who helped Pentucket break a 1-1 tie with runs in the top of the fourth and fifth. Pentucket now improves to 2-2 and will look to get over .500 on Saturday at home against Georgetown.
Newburyport baseball stays perfect
Newburyport baseball’s bats heated up in the third inning and they never cooled down, with the Clippers ultimately mashing their way to a 15-1 win over Ipswich to improve to 3-0 on the season. Lucas Stallard enjoyed a strong overall performance, picking up the win with one run allowed over four innings while also going 2 for 4 with two runs scored at the plate, and Jax Budgell went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored out of the leadoff spot. Newburyport trailed 1-0 entering the top of the third before scoring two runs to take the lead and then seven in the fourth and six in the fifth to earn the mercy rule victory. The Clippers (3-0) next host Manchester Essex on Saturday.
Lopez deals one-hitter
Amesbury baseball picked up its second straight win on Thursday, with Jeremy Lopez pitching a complete-game one-hitter to beat North Reading 5-3. Lopez allowed three runs on a hit and four walks over seven innings, and Amesbury jumped on North Reading for three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead. Jake Harring led the Indians by going 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Amesbury also got RBI from Trevor Kimball, Tim Gilleo, Aiden Donovan, Tiernan Bentley and Lopez. Amesbury is now 3-1 heading into next Tuesday’s game at Ipswich.
Viking boys thump Lynnfield
The Triton boys lacrosse team continued its strong start to the year with a 15-3 blowout win over Lynnfield. The Vikings led 6-2 at the end of the first and proceeded to outscore the Pioneers 7-0 in the second and third quarters to take control. James Tatro led the way with eight points overall, including five goals and three assists, Jared Leonard added four goals and two assists and CJ Howland had three goals and one assists. Triton (2-1) next hosts Amesbury on Tuesday.
Pentucket softball’s bats heat up
Pentucket softball’s lineup exploded for an 11-run fifth inning to help beat Hamilton-Wenham 18-5. Meg Hamel and Sarah Sargent were excellent again, each hitting home runs while tallying two hits and two runs while Hamel tacked on three RBI and Sargent two. Charlotte Latham got the win with eight strikeouts while going 3 for 5 with four runs and an RBI, Ella Agocs went 3 for 5 with a run and three RBI and Bailey Stock went 3 for 4 with three RBI and a run. Pentucket softball has now won two in a row to improve to 2-3 and will next host Lynnfield next Wednesday.
Triton girls lacrosse earns first win
The Triton girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season on Thursday, jumping out to a big 7-1 early lead en route to a hard fought 15-11 win over Lynnfield. Sophomore Chloe Connors continued her impressive start to the season, leading the Vikings with three goals and three assists, Ashley Silva added three goals and two assists, and Kate Trojan, Maddie Hillick, Ella Visconti and Brooke Nagel all had two goals each. Triton (1-2) will aim to make it two straight when it hosts Georgetown this afternoon.
Triton wrestling tops Danvers
The Triton wrestling team moved to 2-0 on the spring with an impressive 45-24 win over a tough Danvers team. Triton’s best win of the day came courtesy of Dylan Karpenko, who beat Danvers standout Connor McCarthy via a second period pin to avenge a loss in last year’s CAL Open. Senior Hunter Parrott also picked up a pin in only 14 seconds, and Chris Montes pulled out a tight 3-1 decision victory to help ensure the win. Triton will next face NEC champion Beverly on Tuesday at home.
Ayotte, Roy, Marden lead Amesbury boys
Amesbury boys track continued its strong start to the spring with a decisive 101-44 win over Lynnfield on Wednesday, with Ben Ayotte, Xavier Roy and Nick Marden leading a dominant all-around day for the Indians. All three athletes won two individual events, with Ayotte taking the long jump (20-0) and 200 (24.1), Roy winning both the 110 (18.7) and 400 hurdles (1:04.5) while Marden the triple jump (41-8) and high jump (5-8). Ayotte was also part of the victorious 4x100 relay team, which also featured John Remington-Field, Henry O’Neill and Brady Dore. Amesbury is now 2-0 on the year.
Ward’s big day
Newburyport’s Trevor Ward picked up three first place finishes to lead a dominant showing by the Clipper boys track team on Wednesday. Ward won the triple jump (43-4), long jump (19-11) and 200 (23.0) to help Newburyport to a 99-46 win over Pentucket. Grayson Fowler and Austin Hyer won the high jump and pole vault to complete the jumping sweep, and the Clippers also performed well in the throws and distance events, with TJ Carleo ranking among the day’s top performers with a 2:01 time in the 800.
