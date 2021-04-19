Local Roundup: Triton's Tatro commits to Saint Michael's College for lacrosse

Triton senior James Tatro has committed to play Division 2 college lacrosse at Saint Michael’s College, the Triton athletic department announced this weekend.
Tatro signed his letter of intent to join the Purple Knights during a signing ceremony at the school on Friday. Tatro will join a Saint Michael’s team that also features Newburyport’s Max Katavolos following his graduation this coming spring.
While Tatro did not get a chance to play as a junior last spring due to the pandemic, he immediately made his mark as an underclassman, earning Daily News All-Star and CAL All-Star honors as both a freshman and sophomore. In his last season back in 2019, Tatro led Triton with 58 goals and 21 assists for 79 points to help lead the Vikings to an 11-9 season and a Division 3 North quarterfinals appearance.
Tatro is also a hockey standout who earned CAL co-Player of the Year honors this past winter, leading the Vikings to a share of the CAL regular season championship while scoring an area-best 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in 11 games.
Batchelder’s big debut
After having to sit out her freshman year due to the pandemic, Newburyport’s Callie Batchelder finally got to make her debut for Governor’s Academy girls lacrosse on Saturday, turning in a monster performance to help lead Governor’s to an 18-11 win over Brooks.
Batchelder scored seven goals with two assists in her first high school game, and teammate Lilla Reinertson added five goals with five assists to pace the offensive effort. Governor’s also got points from Phoebe Ross (2 goals, 1 assist), Ashley Hart (2 goals), Lilly Shannon and Maeve Faigel (1 goal, 1 assist) and Meg Cole (1 assist), and goalies Cara Nugent (11 saves) and Ashley Suppa (2 saves) combined for the win in net.
Governor’s (1-0) is next scheduled to play Lawrence Academy on Friday.
Saturday, April 17
Girls Lacrosse
Governor’s Academy 18, Brooks 11
Goals: Callie Batchelder 7, Lilla Reinertson 5, Phoebe Ross 2, Ashley Hart 2, Maeve Faigel, Lilly Shannon
Assists: Reinertson 5, Batchelder 2, Meg Cole, Faigel, Ross, Shannon
Saves: Cara Nugent 11, Ashley Suppa 2
Records: Governor’s Academy 1-0
