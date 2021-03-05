Pioneer League Softball
Registration for the Pioneer League’s upcoming softball season will be closing on Wednesday, March 10, so anyone interested in signing up is encouraged to do so as soon as possible. To register, and for more information, visit the Newburyport Pioneer League’s website at http://www.thenewburyportpioneerleague.com.
Amesbury Youth Hockey Tryouts
The Amesbury Youth Hockey League will be holding tryouts for the upcoming 2021 season at the mite through bantam levels. Tryouts will take place on March 5 and March 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Graf Rink in Newburyport, and the cost to try out is $50. For more information visit: http://www.ayhl.org.
NHS Boosters fundraiser
With the Newburyport High concession stands closed this year due to the pandemic, the Newburyport High School All-Sports Boosters have been holding a series of fundraisers to help fill the void. The latest of those fundraisers will take place at Pomodori next Wednesday, March 10, when a portion of sales will go to support the boosters’ mission to support Newburyport High athletic programs, student-athlete scholarships and sweatshirts for all junior athletes. Those interested in taking part can find the flyer on the NHS All-Sports Boosters’ website and present it when placing their order, and 15% of the sale will go to the boosters. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and will only be good at Pomodori’s Newburyport location.
