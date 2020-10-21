NHS All-Sports Boosters Fundraiser
The Newburyport All-Sports Boosters have partnered with Loretta Restaurant, which is hosting a charity night on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to close. Loretta has offered to donate 15% of all food sales to the Boosters, which has had its fundraising considerably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds raised this evening will help fund the Boosters’ primary initiatives, including student-athlete college scholarships, sweatshirts for each Junior athlete, CAL Awards and to support grants for all sports teams. Loretta’s phone number is 978-463-0000 and orders can be placed online at www.lorettarestaurant.com/onlineorder.
Spartans Basketball Winter Skills
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter Skills sessions at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside road in Hampton, N.H. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. Register at NHSpartans.com or e-mail CoatesNew@hotmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.