Spartans Basketball Youth Programs
Spartans Basketball will be holding a series of programs over the upcoming winter. There will be a winter skills session at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside Road in Hampton, N.H., starting Friday, Nov. 20, from 4-5 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 5-6 p.m. (grades 7-12). The cost is $100 for unlimited skills sessions or $20 per drop in. There will also be a seasonal “Little Spartans” program intended to introduce K-2 graders to the game of basketball. Hoops are lowered to seven feet to encourage proper skills development. The program runs for eight weeks beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The cost is $100 for the full eight-week session and includes an official Little Spartans scrimmage jersey. Those interested can register at NHSpartans.com or email Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com for more information.
Spartans Basketball AAU Tryouts
Spartans Basketball will be holding Winter AAU Basketball tryouts at the Sports Barn on 95 Drakeside Road in Hampton, N.H., on Sunday, Nov. 28. Tryouts are open to boys and girls in grades 2-8, and tryouts will run from 5-6 p.m. (grades 2-6) and 6:15-7:15 p.m. (grades 7-8). Email Chris Coates at coatesnew@hotmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.