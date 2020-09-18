Apple Harvest Run
This year’s 31st annual Apple Harvest Run will be held virtually due to the pandemic, and those who register can complete the 5-mile, 5K or children’s 1-mile fun run on their own anytime between Oct. 4-18. Registration is $30 for the 5-mile and 5K and $15 for the children’s 1-mile fun run, and all proceeds will benefit educational programs at the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury. The first 500 entrants registered in the 5-mile or 5K races before Sept. 22 will also receive a free t-shirt, as will all fun run participants registered by that same date. For more information, visit http://www.appleharvestrun.org.
Softball clinics
The Newburyport High School coaching staff and players, in conjunction with the Pioneer Softball League, will be offering youth softball clinics this fall. The focus will be on general softball skills as well as pitching development. Clinics will be held Sunday mornings (start times vary based on age), and the cost is $35 for 10 weeks. Email JV Coach David Brody for more information and for a registration form at dsbrody@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.